London, April 28th 2021 – Specialist Audio and Entertainment Technology recruitment business, Interfacio Ltd, has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, recognising a period of significant and sustained growth in the company’s international business.



Now in its 55th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, and Interfacio is one of only 205 organisations to be recognised in 2021.



The Award for International Trade is awarded for growth and commercial success in international trade, with Interfacio recognised for its continuous overseas growth between 2014 and 2020. During this time, delivery of its recruitment and executive search services across live events, corporate AV, consumer audio and fixed installation markets grew considerably in all of the company’s key international markets, including North America, Europe and APAC. These markets continue to represent over 80% of the company's business.



In recent years the business added a specialist Research and Development Engineering capability, focussing on critical engineering hiring in Europe and the USA, and has strengthened its Asia Pacific recruitment and search services with APAC now making up approximately one fifth of the company's non-UK business.



Commenting on the award, founder and Managing Director Richard Wear said:



"We are extremely honoured to be receiving this award and would like to acknowledge the hard work and commitment shown by our whole team in delivering consistent results for our clients and candidates around the world in what continues to be a fast-changing and often challenging market."



“Recruiting in international markets requires experience, expertise, and high sensitivity to differences in communication and business cultures," notes Richard. "Recent search project successes for clients in Norway, Denmark, Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Canada and the US illustrate the depth and strength of the capability we now have internationally.”



Fellow company Director, European business consultant and principal coach, Isabelle Wear, who joined husband Richard in the business in 2012 to focus on building the company's presence and capability across Europe, commented:



"Working closely with people, listening to them and understanding the culture of our clients and their businesses, remains at the heart of what we do. So long as we can offer expert, personal support to individuals when they are considering key changes in their career, and we can remain true to them and our client's needs, then the work we do will always be relevant and valuable. Winning this award comes at an exciting time for the business as we focus on new market opportunities, including our recently launched inTeams coaching and performance programs."



Concluding, Richard acknowledges the difficult economic challenges of recent times, but is confident Interfacio will continue to have a significant role to play in the health of the industries it serves. "We are continuing to tailor our services and efforts to help businesses find and secure the best talent for their teams whilst at the same time supporting individuals as they take important steps in their career. As the world and the industry start to return to the new normal it is exciting to see what is in store for the next phase of our development in the months and years ahead.”



