May 2021, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has added a new UPS configuration service through its Specialist Support Services team, for any customers purchasing Tripp Lite UPS systems through Mayflex.



Mayflex started distributing Tripp Lite UPS systems in the UK at the beginning of March 2021. Tripp Lite provide an extensive range of quality UPS solutions and other complementary products.



Richard Cann, Mayflex Technical Manager, commented “We are constantly looking at ways to add value and to help customers to save time on site with their installations. With Tripp Lite we can do several tasks including; setting up the output voltage, assigning IP addresses, setting up and configuring external battery packs, supplying and connecting power leads, to name but a few.”



Richard continued “Our highly trained and experienced team will ensure that we set up the Tripp Lite UPS products in accordance with our customers exact requirements, all for a nominal fee.”



Richard concluded “This is just one of the many services that we offer within the Specialist Support Services function, our established team are regularly providing pre-terminated copper and fibre assemblies, producing bespoke labelling, pre-staging IP devices, all of these and more are designed to save time on site or to fill any skill gaps that a customer may have or just to assist at particularly busy times.”



To find out more about the new Tripp Lite configuration service or any of the Mayflex Specialist Support Services available then, please contact our sales team at 0800 75 75 65 or email sales@mayflex.com.