Investing early in business software enables forward-thinking companies like Momentum FM to differentiate themselves with superior customer service

SmartTask saves nearly a day a week on staff related management and administration at newly established Facilities Management business



SmartTask, a UK-based developer of cloud workforce management solutions, has been selected by Momentum Facilities Management to provide its cleaning service management software. The SmartTask solution provides workforce management including staff scheduling and rostering, a mobile app which also provides real-time visibility of staff location, and time & attendance recording. The new software automatically generates staff hours for payroll, and details of contracted hours and services supplied for rapid and accurate reporting to clients demonstrating adherence to Service Level Agreements.



Sarah Perfect, Operations Manager at Momentum FM said; “As a fairly new business it was important to us to invest in the right software. We see technology as enabling us to provide a more transparent service to our clients with up to the minute reporting, and confirmation of services provided, which in turn gives us a competitive edge. The SmartTask system provides everything we wanted, and more. It is already saving us considerable time, nearly a day every week, and will support our business as we continue to grow.”



The SmartTask solution was selected for its breadth of functionality, ease of use and real-time data capture. The mobile app, which has been enthusiastically adopted by staff, provides safe-guarding for lone workers with its Check Call feature. Rosters and schedules can be created quickly and then sent to staff via the mobile app, and cover for holiday and sickness can be arranged at the touch of a button using group messaging, rather than individual phone calls.



Paul Ridden, CEO of SmartTask said: “Investing early in business software enables forward-thinking companies like Momentum FM to differentiate themselves with superior customer service. Keeping track of staff to ensure that all shifts are covered, and contracted hours fulfilled is the bedrock for a reliable and trustworthy cleaning service as well as meeting Duty of Care obligations. At SmartTask we are committed to providing the software that enables our clients to provide excellent services while growing their businesses.”



Momentum FM has just gone live with the payroll module, where staff hours gathered via the app are automatically input to the payroll system, ensuring that staff are paid accurately for work completed. The next step is to automate the invoicing process for customers, again based on hours collected via the SmartTask mobile app.



Sarah Perfect concluded; “We looked at lots of solutions but the attention and service we have received from SmartTask has been second to none. It is paperless, which is good for the environment, our people like using it and understand the benefits it gives them. SmartTask even helped us win extra business by developing an online Communications Book for a specific client.”



About Momentum Facilities Management



Based in Buckinghamshire, Momentum FM provide a full range of services to clients in the surrounding counties, including: contract cleaning, window cleaning, floor & carpet cleaning, washroom services, floor protective mats, janitorial supplies & consumables, pest control, PAT testing, water coolers, workplace sanitation, health & safety, quality control, and electrostatic spraying.



In addition to office and commercial clients, Momentum FM provides specialist services for schools and education, and healthcare and medical organisations.



For more information please visit: Momentum FM



About SmartTask

SmartTask is a cloud-based employee scheduling and workforce management solution. Its industry-leading features are built through feedback from hundreds of UK service providers, helping to radically improve the way service contracts are set up, rostered and managed. Results customers see include a significant reduction in administrative time and costs – with greater operational control, performance and higher quality service delivery – that is consistently contract-compliant.



SmartTask is highly scalable and therefore suitable for use by owner-manager companies up to enterprise organisations with 1000s of employees.



SmartTask’s market leading technology was developed by Skillweb.co.uk Ltd





About Skillweb

Skillweb.co.uk Ltd is an ISO-27001 certified, UK based, IT company founded in 1999 and with a track record of creating leading-edge, cloud-based, mobile workforce solutions.



Skillweb.co.uk Ltd is a privately owned family business, and provides technology solutions designed to help organisations manage mobile workforces. The company manages deployments across the UK and beyond and is responsible hundreds of millions of transactions each month.



For more information please visit:SmartTask



