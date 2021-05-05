• International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catcher technology suitable for all types of drones

• First multi-channel range of devices available to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) manufacturers

• Low weight design ideal for airborne use – weighs as little as 750g



5 May 2021: Revector today launches a new range of multi-channel, covert, detection devices for the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market. The devices are fully adaptable and portable, with low weight and optimised power consumption, so they can be mounted on all types of drone and used for a wide spectrum of intelligence and public safety purposes.



Revector’s devices use IMSI-catcher technology enabling a range of organisations - from military and government agencies, police forces, airport security bodies and wildlife protection - to accurately pinpoint and track illegal activity, address security threats, and protect critical infrastructure sites.



An IMSI is a 15-digit, unique number assigned to the SIM card that identifies the mobile user within the network. IMSI-catchers act like the mobile phone network - meaning nearby mobile phones connect to them. This then gives the authorised user of the IMSI-catcher the ability to lawfully locate and monitor activity.



This range of IMSI-catcher devices have been engineered with size, weight and power in mind, to fully optimise drone flight time with detection capability. The smallest device has a payload of just 750g, providing a practical and cost-effective way for UAV manufacturers to integrate this technology onto drones for security and government customers.



The devices provide 2, 4 and 8 channel options with flexibility to move between these, making Revector devices the first multi-channel IMSI-catchers available to the UAV market. The range includes 2G, 3G and 4G mobile phone detection, identification and tracking systems to suit all worldwide frequencies. A 5G version is currently undergoing testing and is due out later in 2021.



Andy Gent, CEO of Revector, comments: “The drone-based covert IMSI-catchers complement the Revector IMSI-catcher range for in vehicle, backpacks or roadside use. These devices can be fitted easily onto different drone designs, with optimised power consumption. Whether drones are used for search and rescue, surveillance for critical infrastructure sites or securing military bases, these new IMSI-catchers provide efficient, airborne solutions to safeguard the public and protect national security.”



-ends-



About Revector:

Founded in 2001, Revector creates bespoke security solutions for Governments, law enforcement agencies and other security-conscious organisations that use the telecommunications networks to ensure the safety of the public at large, high risk individuals or corporations and venues. The company has worked with some of the largest organisations in the world and provides hardware and software globally. To find out more visit www.revector.com





Media contact:

Anna Nicholson

XL Communications

Tel: 07543 127525

Email: anna@xl-comms.com