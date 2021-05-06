The required skill sets have shifted and traditional investment banks are facing stiff competition for the best talent

* Virtual Event: Tuesday 11 May at 14:00 – 15:00 UK / 09:00 – 10:00 EST / 21:00 – 22:00 HKT *



AMT Training, the leading provider of financial training to investment banks, private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds and a subsidiary of Wilmington plc, is hosting a virtual roundtable event that discusses the challenges facing HR professionals in attracting, retaining and training financial interns and analysts, associates and VPs in a post-Covid world.



Led by experienced banking expert Iris K. Springer - AMT Training’s Senior Financial Instructor – the ‘Future of Banking and Finance and its Impact on HR and L&D’ roundtable will consider how Covid has changed the working environment for investment banks and what impact this has had on recruitment, learning and development, and anticipated changes in the skill set of future bankers.



Quin SQ Thong, Managing Director of AMT Training said, “Despite a buoyant market the world of banking and finance faces many challenges and disruption. The implications of the “new normal” for incoming interns and analysts, associates and VP’s are wide ranging. The required skill sets have shifted and traditional investment banks are facing stiff competition for the best talent.”



“At our roundtable event, we look forward to bringing together HR and learning & development professionals from across the financial sector to discuss the changes we may see in recruitment, retention and training in a post-Covid world."



"The virtual event provides a prime opportunity to exchange ideas and share learning with peers, and hear from our highly experienced banking expert of more than two decades, Iris Springer, on this prominent topic.”



The virtual roundtable event takes place on Tuesday 11th May at 14:00–15:00 UK (09:00–10:00 EST / 21:00 – 22:00 HKT) and is free to register using the following link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcucumtrjorGNKD5G2B-yPdoLA...



For more information on AMT Training, visit www.amttraining.com, speak to a member of our team on +44 (0)20 7324 2385 or connect to AMT Training on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/amt-training/.



Established in 1998, AMT Training is one of the world's leading financial training organisations, equipping analysts and associates with the core skills required in banking and related sectors, including corporate finance training. AMT Training serves clients across Europe, the Americas and APAC from offices in the UK, Hong Kong, and the USA. Its expert team of world-class instructors has first-hand experience of investment banking and takes great pride in delivering innovative yet practical learning solutions – both classroom and online – which achieve measurable results and help clients to develop new skills or enhance existing competencies.



For more information visit: www.amttraining.com or follow AMT Training on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/amt-training/.



