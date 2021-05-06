Tania Bowers, Legal Counsel and Head of Public Policy at the Association of Professional Staffing Companies, has been appointed as an Apprenticeship Intermediary Ambassador for the Intermediary Ambassador Network (IAN) which inputs into the Department for Education’s plans and policies around skills and also contributes to the shaping and influencing of new programme approaches.



The IAN is a national network of influential ambassadors which champions apprenticeships, T levels and traineeships and which is supported by the National Apprenticeship Service.



Speaking about her appointment, Tania Bowers said:



“Increasing the scope of apprenticeships and the apprenticeship levy are key tenets of our public policy agenda which is aimed at ensuring that we have a professional labour market fit for the future. This role will not only help us to have a voice in Government but also speaks to our commitment to championing the importance of skills programmes to help the economic recovery as we come out of this pandemic.”







