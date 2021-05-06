LONDON (6 May 2021) — The June issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) focuses on Spain and the highlights of the Iberian interior. Explore the sprawling plains of La Mancha, the soul-stirring alternatives to the Camino de Santiago, and an authentic taste of the capital city, Madrid. Head inland and discover landscapes ranging from saffron and lavender fields to hidden waterfalls, along with former kingdoms and beguiling cities.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Destinations: We explore Chile’s otherworldly Atacama Desert; discover Houston’s rooftop bars and quirky museums; delve into the homegrown produce of Hawke’s Bay in New Zealand; and plan a long weekend in Anglesey, Wales.



Urban stories this issue include Dublin, Hong Kong and Kyoto.



Smart Traveller: New experiences in Nova Scotia; the tastes and flavours of Polish cuisine; the 70-mile Whitby Way in Yorkshire; luxurious stays in Dijon; and a break in Chester.



Author Series: Arifa Akbar on Lahore.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on planning a long-distance cycle tour in the UK, day trips from Berlin, and hands-on reforestation projects. Meanwhile, the infographic celebrates 50 years of Amtrak, and Hot Topic looks at the burgeoning interest in virtual reality travel.



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives.



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for its consumers — and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as it does so. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com





