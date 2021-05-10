The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), the world’s leading professional body for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution, is delivering its annual flagship event Roebuck Lecture as an online and free-to-attend event for members and non-members, on 10 June 2021, 05.00pm to 6.10pm BST (UK time).



The theme of this year's Roebuck Lecture aims to consider 'The impact of Singapore Mediation Convention, both on mediation and arbitration' and will be delivered by Hon Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch EBS CBS MCIArb, (Rtd) Judge, Certified International Mediator. Lady Justice Aluoch is a former Judge and First Vice-President of the International Criminal Court at The Hague, The Netherlands. She was the second woman Court of Appeal and High Court Judge and Magistrate in Kenya and is an active member of CIArb's Kenya and London branches.



Welcome address and introduction will be delivered by Catherine Dixon, CIArb Director General and closing remarks by Ann Ryan Robertson C.Arb FCIArb, CIArb President 2021.



This flagship event is open to practicing lawyers, arbitrators, mediators, barristers, corporate counsel, business professionals, students with interest in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and academics from around the world. CIArb extends the online live viewing of this year’s Roebuck Lecture to the whole ADR community worldwide, free of charge

This event will be broadcasted live online at 5.00pm BST (UK time), please check your local time zone.



To register for the online event please go to the website: https://ciarb.org/events/roebuck-lecture-2020/

About the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb)

The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) is a Royal Charter body and charity established in 1915 with over 17,000 members across the world. It exists to promote and facilitate all forms of alternative dispute resolution as an alternative to litigation. As an international centre of excellence for the practice and profession of alternative dispute resolution (ADR), CIArb is passionate about promoting a harmonious society and helping people and organisations avoid, manage and resolve conflict through a global network of 41 branches.

For more information about CIArb, visit www.ciarb.org





About the Roebuck Lecture



The Roebuck Lecture, now in its 11th year, is named after Professor Derek Roebuck MCIArb and celebrates the very significant contribution that he has made to the Institute over the years, principally as Editor of Arbitration - The International Journal of Arbitration, Mediation and Dispute Management. This lecture takes place each summer and is one of the highlights of CIArb's events calendar.







