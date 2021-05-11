The Mousquetaires Meets Challenges of Modernization, and Ensures Integrated Experiences for Customers with Low-Code, Event-Driven Approach



Paris, France – May 11 2021 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and Solace, a leading provider of event streaming and management capabilities, today announced that the European retail distributor, The Mousquetaires Group, has chosen both companies to support its digital transformation and the adoption of a hybrid integration platform.



With seven brands (including the food retailer Intermarché; home improvement retailer Bricorama; and supermarket chain Netto), The Mousquetaires is a mass retail distributor throughout France and Europe, with more than 4,000 points of sale. To accelerate its growth and adapt to the new challenges of mass distribution, The Mousquetaires needed to achieve a higher level of data readiness, create a fabric of connectivity across its retail ecosystem, and engage customers when, where, and how they choose.



To meet these business challenges, STIME – the IT department of The Mousquetaires Group – launched an ambitious digital transformation program aimed at overhauling its IT system and business chain. STIME needed a way to collect and distribute data between The Mousquetaires’ physical stores, ecommerce portals, and backend applications systems wherever they are located, either on-premises or in the cloud. STIME ultimately chose Boomi and Solace for their real-time and event-driven approach to meet the needs of circulation, synchronization, and exploitation of the data of the group's brands (which include online orders, updating and replenishment of stocks, central management of points of sale, and other critical data). The number of points of sale and the size of the information system meant that the new IT components had to be gradually deployed on the existing architecture structured around the organization’s SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software. STIME adopted a hybrid integration platform (HIP), allowing its legacy on-premises systems to cohabit with its cloud needs.



The low-code Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform was chosen by The Mousquetaires for its ability to create long-lasting use cases, licensing model clarity (essential to further integrate the 4,000 points of sale), ease of use, and speed of implementation. Along with the new PubSub+ Connector for Boomi announced last year, STIME will leverage Solace’s event-driven architecture tooling, including PubSub+ Event Portal, to optimize event flows and improve omnichannel experiences for its customers.. Furthermore, thanks to its interoperability and the existence of native connectors, the Boomi AtomSphere Platform was easily integrated into the gateway application programming interfaces (APIs) and the ETL processes (Extract, Transform, Load) of the legacy systems already present in The Mousquetaires' information system.



With Boomi and the Solace PubSub+ Connector for Boomi, STIME was able to decrease the cost, technical complexity, and future data movement challenges associated with integration modernization. Additionally, The Mousquetaires became better equipped to adapt to changes in the retail space and leverage data from those 4,000 points of sale to deliver better, more integrated experiences for its customers.



In future, STIME plans to leverage Solace’s event-driven architecture tooling, including PubSub+ Event Portal, to optimize event flows and improve omnichannel experiences for its customers.



"It is a real challenge to make applications of different levels cohabit in heterogeneous deployment environments and data centers. In working with Boomi's iPaaS and Solace’s enterprise-grade event streaming and event management capabilities, we can considerably accelerate our time-to-market, and this can already be measured in concrete terms. In fact, any siloed operations we had have completely disappeared, while the volume of data exchanged has increased exponentially. Eight months after the start of production, 77 business flows could already be processed, with a goal of 228 within 12 months. We would not have been able to achieve these results with our old architecture." – STIME, IT Department of The Mousquetaires Group



“Retailers must keep up with the buying patterns of increasingly empowered and educated consumers,” said Vincent Rontani, vice president, Europe, Solace. “As the demand for personalized, real-time engagement grows, integration between ecommerce, inventory, pricing, order management, service, and marketing systems is necessary for providing a seamless customer experience.”



“Retail businesses are at a tipping point, fueled by new market pressures and new opportunities to understand and anticipate customer needs,” said Fabio Invernizzi, sales director, EMEA South, Boomi. “Today’s connected consumer wants a highly personalized, frictionless experience across every channel, making time-to-value critical for retailers to roll out new products and services, and rapidly address competitive pressures and customer expectations.”



Learn more about The Mousquetaires’ success with Boomi and Solace in their case study.



To learn more about event-driven architectures in business, please attend the free EDA Virtual Summit 2021 on May 19 by registering here.



