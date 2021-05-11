May 2021, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has been awarded the Avigilon Elite Distribution Partner of the Year for EMEA, at Avigilon’s virtual partner conference that was held on Monday 10th May.



Avigilon judged the award based on several criteria which included; commitment to the brand, turnover, year on year growth, stock holding, training offered and sales and marketing activities. Out of their 50 distributors in the EMEA region, just four awards were given to distributor’s in Germany, Spain, Italy and to Mayflex in the UK.



Tom Filce, Mayflex Director of Sales for Security commented ‘We are delighted to have won the award, we have been distributing Avigilon since 2010 and it’s a brand that we very much believe in. Our teams of external and internal security specialists have extensive knowledge and experience, a number of which are fully trained Avigilon System Design Experts, which is critical to ensuring that our customers get the right level of support and advice.”



Tom continued “We carry a significant level of Avigilon stock which is shipped out next day, free of charge, to our customers in the UK Mainland, but we aren’t just about shipping products, it’s very much about adding value and supporting our customers. To this end we run regular Avigilon training courses via the Mayflex Academy and through our Specialist Support Services we can pre configure Avigilon devices and cameras and even spray paint the cameras and brackets if required.”



Tom concluded “To give our Avigilon customers extra peace of mind we also offer a unique next day advanced replacement service, so in the unlikely case of a faulty Avigilon product being shipped, it can be rectified very quickly.”



To find out more about the Avigilon products available from Mayflex please visit https://mayflex.com/brands/avigilon or call the Security team on 0121 326 2228 or email securitysales@mayflex.com