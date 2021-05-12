MILPITAS, Calif. — MAY 12, 2021 — SonicWall today announced its sponsorship and participation in RSA Conference 2021 (RSAC) taking place virtually May 17-20. SonicWall Senior Strategist Brook Chelmo is an exclusive conference speaker and will deliver a live session, “Discord, Generation Z’s Hacking University,” Wednesday, May 19, at 1:30 p.m. PDT (Session ID: HT-W14).



Chelmo will educate RSA Conference 2021 attendees on the use of Discord, a gaming chat service, by Generation Z’s next wave of cyberattackers. His session will focus on helping attendees better understand how this international body of coders is working behind the scenes to infiltrate organizations, or stopping others from doing it, and how to prevent attacks emanating from Discord and similar services.



“Gen Z hackers are younger, have access to more resources and are more formidable than those who came before them,” said Chelmo. “Social media platforms like Discord and Telegram have become a hotbed for them to leverage as they ramp up efforts to spread highly sophisticated ransomware and malware with little to no chance of being caught.”



An RSA Conference 2021 silver sponsor, SonicWall also will host virtual briefing sessions delivered by SonicWall Vice President, Platform Architecture, Dmitriy Ayrapetov. Ayrapetov’s briefing will spotlight how organizations can stop evasive malware with memory analysis, and Chelmo will take attendees through threats detailed in the 2021 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report.



“Malware is a lucrative business in which cyber criminals expect a high return for their time and effort in coordinating and launching a successful attack, with a lot of effort being put into evasion of existing security tools” said Ayrapetov. “Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection is a vital weapon to catch such evasive attacks early in the malware campaign.”



The RSA Conference 2021 Digital Expo will be open to registered attendees Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. PDT, and Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PDT. RSA Conference 2021 keynote speakers include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, executives from Johnson & Johnson, Google Cloud and SolarWinds.



Attendees of the RSA Conference 2021 Digital Expo can connect with SonicWall reps, attend booth briefings, receive digital materials and talk to cybersecurity experts. Live chats will be conducted and interested parties can submit a meeting request to have questions addressed by SonicWall participants. Presentations and briefings will be available on-demand for those unable to attend during conference hours.



For more information or to schedule a meeting with a SonicWall cybersecurity expert, please visit www.sonicwall.com/events/rsa.



About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



Press Contact

Camilla Holroyd

cholroyd@positivemarketing.com

(0)20 3637 0640