Drink, dine and socialise with TIP, an innovative lifestyle app specifically designed for professionals in the hospitality industry. Founded by an industry-experienced team, with over 15 years of hospitality experience each, TIP is set to become the must-have app for all those working in this industry.



TIP aims to generate incremental revenue for venues with periods of low demand, by offering exclusive benefits and discounts to its members-only community of hospitality professionals. Members can also use the app as a social platform on which to connect and engage with friends, and build and expand their network within the industry. The app also allows them to gain access to career opportunities and offers exclusive live tutorials, delivered by industry professionals. Furthermore, TIP has created a unique partnership with Hotel.School, the next-generation Swiss hotel school, offering scholarships, discounts, and free certified online courses.



Comprising innovative UX design along with the latest app technology, TIP’s intelligent in-built algorithms mean members will be able to get personalised TIPs based on their individual preferences. It is well documented that those working within the industry love to go out after work and will spend their money. The app therefore highlights the hotspots they need to know and suggests new favourite places – all whilst offering them the benefit of fantastic deals that they won’t be able to get anywhere else.



The challenges of recent times have seen the hospitality industry hardest hit economically. Bookings and revenue have dropped dramatically, and employees have suffered from reduced income, or no income whatsoever. Born as a result of these challenges, TIP is more than simply a booking tool – it aims to support and promote hospitality venues, connect employees within the industry, and ultimately drive revenue. TIP invites its new members to join the good vibes and support the hospitality community.



TIP works closely with Hospitality Action, the Hospitality Industry Benevolent Organisation, which offers vital assistance to all those who work or who have worked within the hospitality sector in the UK, and who find themselves in crisis. “Our vision is to strengthen the hospitality community even more, especially in these difficult times,” explains Martijn Mulder, Co-Founder of TIP. “With every new member and every new venue subscription, TIP will give back to the hospitality community by donating a percentage to Hospitality Action, to help industry professionals get back on their feet.”



Notes to Editors about TIP:



TIP was founded in 2020 by three hospitality professionals whom each has over 15 years of relevant luxury hospitality industry experience and developed by a leading global hospitality software and solutions company. TIP Hospitality is an organisation and platform that is here to strengthen the hospitality industry, especially in these difficult times. TIP offers a service to hospitality venue owners by increasing their covers and revenue in low-demand periods. Hospitality professionals will enjoy TIP, a lifestyle social platform that unlocks exclusive benefits and discounts.



Martijn Mulder - Founder - Business, Product Development and Innovations:



With 18 years of leadership experience within the luxury hospitality industry and a proven track record of successfully implanting innovation projects, Martijn has previously worked as General Manager for owned, leased, managed and franchised businesses for luxury hotel brands. He assumed full responsibility for a renovation project at the flagship W London property, and successfully renovated and repositioned the W London B&F outlets as leading venues in the capital. A strong operational ethos combined with an innovative and creative mindset to drive revenue, improve profitability and increase financial KPIs has seen Martijn’s properties awarded multiple brand and innovation awards.



Monika Mulder - Co-Founder - Sales, Digital Marketing and Communications:



A highly experienced sales and marketing director with expertise in international markets, Monika’s key strengths lie in driving successful business results and developing high-performing teams, while applying a creative approach and following the latest trends in sales and marketing innovation. As Director of Sales & Marketing at The Westbury Mayfair, a Luxury Collection hotel, London, Monika was responsible for business development strategy, brand and digital marketing, and building strong relationships with clients and suppliers alike. Her excellent communications skills and passion for implementing and driving successful marketing campaigns saw her profitably increase the hotel’s market share with double-digit growth of RGI in less than a year.



Francesco Parretta - Co-Founder - Finance and Investors Relations:



A strategic Head of Finance with 13 years’ international experience in the financial area of the hospitality business across several luxury brands, Francesco has a verifiable track record of managing complex projects and partnering with management teams to maximise profit and ROI. Francesco has served in several key roles within the industry and has generated top performance levels by delivering full training and motivating team members. Francesco’s areas of expertise are financial analysis, corporate finance, and entrepreneurial finance.



