Arrow is delighted to announce the acquisition of UK-tec Limited, Arrow’s second acquisition this year.



The acquisition provides Arrow with access to a range of Network and Security products and services including SD-WAN and managed services and provides extensive experience in the delivery of services via the UK Channel.



UK-tec is built on the experience of serial entrepreneurs and technical specialists, Ian Jackson, Matt Johnson and Ed Davison. The company has quickly established itself as a leading provider of security, network and SD-WAN managed services for the UK channel including TalkTalk Business.



Ian Jackson co-founder and MD of UK-tec: “The acquisition advances our strategy by at least 2 years. Being part of the Arrow group provides us with the structure and capability to support the UK Channel with a range of services allowing them to flex and react to the needs of their customers as lockdown restrictions are relaxed. We are extremely pleased to be a part of the Arrow Group and excited about the future”



Richard Burke, CEO Arrow Business Communications: "As a Group we have been looking to accelerate the development of our SD-WAN, complex networking and wider channel offering. Bringing the UK-tec business into the Group significantly enhances our capability in all of these areas, with the team providing strong technical leadership and experience that will benefit both the Arrow group and it's Channel partners. I am excited about what we can achieve together with our combined product portfolio in the coming years and delighted to complete the acquisition".



Arrow was assisted on the acquisition by both Kemp Little, led by Deborah Angel and RSM, led by Rob McCarthy.









About Arrow



Arrow specialises in telephony, data, IT and energy solutions for businesses. It offers a diverse product range ranging from collaboration, connectivity, cyber security and core business applications and services.



Arrow has nine offices, annual sales of over £52 million and 255 staff supporting a diverse range of businesses from entrepreneurs to national, multi-site organisations. Many of our customers purchase multiple products and services from us, choosing Arrow as their technology partner year after year. Learn more about the types of customers we support and the solutions we have implemented here.



Over the years, Arrow has kept pace with technology, working with ‘best of breed’ providers in order to explore, define and tailor market-leading solutions for businesses. Arrow has a number of strategic partnerships in place across the broader technology Marketplace.





