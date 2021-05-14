Collaboration has never been more important to the aviation industry than it is right now.

• RedCabin’s Aircraft Cabin Innovation Summit 2021 will take place virtually from 8-10 June – hosted by Safran Cabin.

• The summit features keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive working groups from Diehl Aviation, Toyota Boshoku, Nike, E-Leather, EasyJet, Stelia Aerospace, Scandinavian Airlines, AIRA and more.

• Norman Jordan, CEO at Safran Cabin, will deliver the keynote address on the aviation industry’s response to disruption.

• Register here - free press passes are available.



BERLIN: RedCabin, together with its host partner Safran Cabin, today announces the return of its Aircraft Cabin Innovation Summit, which will take place virtually from 8 – 10 June 2021.



The three-day event will focus on developing collaborative partnerships and product innovations which can help speed up the aviation industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and enhance the onboard experience for the next generation of cabin interiors.



The aviation industry is rapidly changing to meet new demands on sustainability, accessibility, cabin hygiene and privacy. As the industry continues to adapt to the fallout from Covid-19, collaboration between airlines, manufacturers and designers on these topics remains critically important.



This year’s Aircraft Cabin Innovation Summit will feature:



• Next-generation innovations: unveiling the latest technologies and ideas transforming comfort and connectivity in the cabin interior - including SOPHY from Safran, a Crystal Cabin Award winner.

• Sustainability: showcase of new technologies, materials and cabin structures that can minimise the environmental impact of air travel and support recycling aircraft interiors.

• Cross-industry partnerships: knowledge sharing from global brands like Nike and Toyota on how cross-industry partnerships support new innovations in aviation.

• Innovation from campus: a brand-new presentation series featuring students from across the world revealing their research and vision for the future of aircraft interiors.



RedCabin has a track record for developing and unveiling cutting-edge cabin innovations – with both the Aurora Borealis Economy seatback and Interspace seat launched at its recent summits. This year will bring together experts and pioneers from across the world to create a forum for open collaboration and the development of new ideas, products, and projects to enhance air travel.



The summit will also feature RedCabin’s renowned interactive working groups and panel discussions with senior executives from the world’s leading airlines, designers, aircraft manufacturers and suppliers, including Diehl Aviation; EasyJet; Stelia Aerospace; Scandinavian Airlines; AIRA; Teague; E-Leather; UNUM Aircraft Seating; and many more.



Monica Wick, founder and CEO at RedCabin commented: “Collaboration has never been more important to the aviation industry than it is right now. While governments ultimately decide when passengers can return to the skies, developing new cabin innovations that give them a reason to step safely back onboard is our challenge: one we are facing head on at this year’s summit.



“Following the success of our virtual programme, this year’s summit will once again be hosted online - making it easier for anyone to join, network, and be part of this important conversation wherever they are in the world.”



The RedCabin Aircraft Cabin Innovation Summit 2021 is sponsored by: Zotefoams, E-Leather, PACE, Reell, and AERQ.



For more information, please visit: https://aircraft-cabin-innovation-summit.redcabin.de/



To download the full summit agenda, click here.



Press passes are free for media wishing to attend the summit. Please contact liam@xl-comms.com for more information.



-ends-



About RedCabin:



Founded in 2017, RedCabin|is home to the global aviation summit series, #RedCabinLIVE, which is focused on using collaboration and interactivity to develop new products, partnerships and processes which tackle the biggest challenges in aviation and improve the passenger experience.



Attended by senior executives from the world’s major aviation organisations – including airlines, design houses and manufacturers – RedCabin is the birthplace of many innovative projects and ideas which are reshaping how we travel.



For more information on RedCabin and its vision, please visit: https://redcabin.de/



Media Contact:

Liam Andrews

liam@xl-comms.com

07552 236724