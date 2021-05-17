Cloud-First WAN Pioneer fills key position as it accelerates growth for managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions



San Mateo, Calif. – May 17, 2020 – Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed Cloud-First WANs for managed SD-WAN and SASE, announced today the appointment of Ian McEwan as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, McEwan will be responsible for expanding the company’s business, services and markets worldwide. He will be charged with steering the company to new revenue streams and accelerated levels of profitability.



“Ian is a highly competitive senior sales and P&L business leader with a successful track record in cyber security and SaaS-based solutions, small to medium and large enterprise sectors,” said Matt Carter, CEO at Aryaka. “He also brings with him a broad range of business development and channel experience and a collaborative approach to successful business and sales leadership. We are pleased to promote Ian into this new role.”



Since 2018, Ian has served as senior vice president and general manager for Aryaka EMEA. Under his watch, Aryaka has acquired several marquee logos across manufacturing, retail, technology and financial services verticals. He has brought over two decades of experience to Aryaka, including driving change management, business transformation initiatives, business and sales leadership, business expansion, sales strategies, pre-IPO revenue growth, new product offerings and channel development.



“I am thrilled to be appointed as Chief Revenue Officer at Aryaka, a company that excels in delighting its customers. It helps that we have a strong innovation track and are at the forefront of the networking and security convergence,” said Ian. “I look forward to scaling our revenue growth and working closely with channel partners and technology alliances.”



Prior to Aryaka, Ian was managing director and vice president of sales EMEA & APAC at Binary Tree, where he helped lead organizations through their digital transformation initiatives. Prior to that, he was vice president and general manager Europe, Middle East & Africa at Egnyte, where he helped enterprises connect, protect, and unlock value from all their content. Ian is also a founding member of the Cloud Industry Forum (CIF) since 2011, where he is responsible for promoting a new framework of best practices across online cloud service providers.



