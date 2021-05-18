Please see reaction from recruitment agency, Aspire, to the latest ONS Labour Market Statistics.



Recruitment agency, Aspire, has reacted to today’s ONS Labour Market Statistics, which show the largest quarterly decrease in UK unemployment since 2015 (down to 4.8%), supported by an increase in the number of payrolled employees, which has risen for the fifth consecutive month. Data also signals an 8% growth in job vacancies between February and April 2021.



Aspire Founder, Paul Farrer, commented:



“Unemployment is falling and the number of job opportunities out there is increasing – both signs that the economic recovery is well underway. As lockdown restrictions ease, the fact that businesses are hiring to meet an upturn in demand is really good news.



“Those businesses on a hiring spree may be unaware of the shortage of available talent out there. We’re noticing that the number of people applying for a job has dropped to pre-pandemic levels, with workers not possessing the skills required to fill available positions. This is why the government’s recent commitment to invest in training and skills is so important - although the benefits of this will take some time to appear.



“While the ONS data is largely positive, we aren’t out of the woods just yet. With the end of the furlough scheme in sight, some firms, particularly those in the hospitality, leisure and travel sectors will have difficult decisions to make over the future of their staff if there is any change to the roadmap out of lockdown.”



ENDS



NOTES



Established in 1992, Aspire is a leading recruitment agency, specialising in the creative, sales and technology sectors. Operating in five locations across the UK, Aspire also has a growing presence in APAC and North America. Chairman and founder, Paul Farrer, is available for comment and interview. Please contact ben@levo.london/07496736688.