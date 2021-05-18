Leading provider of contractor management solutions, 6CATS International, has partnered with William Russell, an independent provider for expat health, life and income protection insurance, to provide extra cover for contractors as international travel restrictions begin to ease.



With contractors able to move more freely internationally, the need for appropriate insurance that includes health and income protection should an individual be unable to complete a project has increased. Through this new partnership, expat professionals will have access to both local and global tax expertise to ensure they are working compliantly, as well as the insurance cover to protect themselves and their dependents.



As Michelle Reilly, CEO of 6CATS International and founder of 6CATSPRO, commented, this collaboration will be hugely valuable in a post-Covid world:



“The pandemic has had a significant impact on the international contracting market, but we’re beginning to see borders slowly re-opening, albeit with restrictions. However, if there’s one thing that Covid-19 has shown expat professionals it’s that the need for appropriate insurance to cover themselves and their income is critically important. We’re already seeing more end-clients build insurance requirements into contracts, so for us, this partnership with William Russell made complete sense. With a specialist focus on international insurance and protection for expats, families, remote workers and frequent travellers, the firm has the additional knowledge that our contractors need access to. I’m looking forward to working with the team.”



William Cooper, Marketing Director, at William Russell added:



“We’re looking forward to our partnership with 6CATS. We love working with people who share our commitment providing a personal service, and we look forward to helping 6CATS customers with their expat insurance.”



