Real Response Media announced today the appointment of two new investors – Robin Shaw and Paul Donoghue.



As new investors, Shaw and Donoghue will work with Real Response Media’s CEO Chris Pitchford to build on the success of the company’s ten years in business with plans to increase digital operations for its key cruise and aviation brands.



Robin Shaw was the former CEO of Saga Travel and previously VP at Royal Caribbean with responsibilities for UK & Ireland and Paul Donoghue owns and runs Concept Financial Services. Each will be bringing their business acumen to a company that has great growth potential.



Following the Covid-19 crisis, Real Response Media is in the perfect position to capitalise on a huge growth within the holiday/cruise sectors. It is also well placed to enjoy further growth within the

aviation sector.



In the past nine months, the company’s flagship site worldofcruising.co.uk has grown its audience by over 120% by offering consumers the chance to buy cruise holidays online. RRM currently has 14 cruise partners supporting the site with more set to follow.



“We are very fortunate to attract investors with such great calibre,” said RRM’s CEO Chris Pitchford. “Robin Shaw joins us with a deep knowledge of the cruise sector whilst Paul Donoghue has extensive contacts within the financial world. With this type of support the business can grow rapidly and we can start investing heavily in all our digital platforms. I am extremely excited about Real Response Media’s future.”



“Real Response Media has developed a strong reputation in the cruise and aviation sectors and as we transition to travel normality both sectors will flourish again. The opportunity for me to advise the RRM team is something that I look forward to immensely” said Robin Shaw.



“It is an exciting time to be in the digital travel business,” said Paul Donoghue, “ I look forward to becoming a Non-Exec and board Director of Real Response Media and helping to drive the team to the success they deserve.”



About Real Response Media: The company’s cruise brands include World of Cruising, Cruise Trade News, The Wave Awards and the Cruise Challenge events. In the aviation sector it publishes MRO, Cabin and Cargo magazines and organises several aviation events.



Please contact chris.pitchford@realresponsemedia.com or call 0208 444 2554 for further information.





