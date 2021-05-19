The TechWorks 2021 Awards – Open for Entries



The highest accolade in the UK Deep Tech Industry - Celebrating the Industry’s best of the best.



The TechWorks Awards provide a fantastic showcase for excellence in the fast- paced tech industry - celebrating achievements & behaviours conducive to a healthy and vibrant industry.



The awards are open to all organisations active within the tech industry, with award categories to fit organisations and individuals across the sector. They are FREE to enter, with a simple online process.



This year, the awards are split into four main categories with awards to suit individuals, companies and organisation across the entire tech industry. The awards are completely inclusive and attract an impressive number of entries.



The 2021 Categories feature a strong range of awards – from Automotive, Manufacturing and IoT to Research Excellence. To find out more and to apply for the awards - please visit the dedicated Awards website



2021 Categories



INDIVIDUAL



• TechWorks Contribution to Industry Award*

• TechWorks Young Engineer of the Year Award



BUSINESS SUCCESS



• TechWorks Emerging Deep Tech Award

• TechWorks Company of the Year Award*



INDUSTRY ACHIEVEMENTS



• NMI Manufacturing Site of the Year Award

• NMI Manufacturing Supplier of the Year Award*

• TechWorks Disruptive Innovation Award

• AESIN Automotive Electronics Innovation & Excellence Award

• IoTSF Champion Award

• TechWorks Technology Investor Award

• TechWorks Green Technology Award



RESEARCH EXCELLENCE



• NMI R&D Excellence Award



The closing date for entries is Friday 14th August and applicants are invited to submit their FREE online entries.



The dedicated website has details of all awards as well as guidelines for creating a strong entry and catching the judge’s attention.



The Awards Ceremony will be held during the TechWorks Gala Dinner - Thursday 9th December, Leonardo Tower Bridge Hotel, London. This is the Deep Tech Industry social event of the year, bringing together over 300 executives and professionals from across the industry.



The event offers an excellent opportunity to celebrate, build brand awareness, network with industry leaders and meet or host existing and potential clients.



A limited number of tickets are available, and more information can be found on the website - https://techworksawards.com/



Press Contact: Ronan Moore

ronan.moore@techworks.org.uk|07568362644