• RedCabin’s Aircraft Cabin Additive Manufacturing Summit 2021 will take place virtually from 8-10 June – hosted by Safran.

• The focus will be on unveiling the latest 3D printing technologies and understanding their impact on aircraft interiors and the wider aviation industry.

• The Summit features keynote speeches, expert panel discussions and working groups from Safran, Etihad Airways, Sri Lankan Airlines, ST Engineering, Materialise, Stratasys and many more.

BERLIN: RedCabin, together with its host partner Safran, today announces its Aircraft Cabin Additive Manufacturing Summit will take place from 8-10 June 2021.



With the widespread adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) expected to support the transformation of the aviation industry, the virtual summit will last three days and focus on unveiling the latest 3D printing technologies, understanding their impact on aircraft interiors and the wider aviation supply chain, as well as the development of new processes and partnerships around certification.



This year’s Aircraft Cabin Additive Manufacturing Summit will feature:



• Additive ambitions: the world’s leading airlines, manufacturers, and industry bodies reveal their plans and projects to increase the adoption of 3D printed parts in the cabin

• Airline perspectives: exclusive insight into the viewpoints of major airlines leading the way in additive manufacturing - including Etihad Airways and Sri Lankan Airlines

• Certification challenges: in-depth panel discussions and working groups focused on tackling the biggest certification challenges for 3D printed parts



Monica Wick, CEO and founder of RedCabin, commented: “Additive manufacturing has already introduced itself as a tool capable of transforming the supply chain, reducing waste, and supporting the development of new lightweight products for aircraft cabin interiors – improving both the passenger experience and sustainability.



“By bringing together leading figures and organisations, we can collaborate and develop new innovations and partnerships which take 3D printing in aviation to new heights – and support the industry’s recovery post-covid.”



For more information, please visit: https://aircraftcabin-additivemanufacturing.redcabin.de/



To download the full summit agenda, click here. The RedCabin Aircraft Cabin Additive Manufacturing Summit 2021 is sponsored by Materialise and EOS.



About RedCabin:



Founded in 2017, RedCabin is home to the global travel summit series, #RedCabinLIVE, which is focused on using collaboration and interactivity to develop new products, partnerships and processes which tackle the biggest challenges in transport and travel, and improve the passenger experience.



Attended by senior executives from the world’s major aviation, rail and automotive organisations – including design houses and manufacturers – RedCabin is the birthplace of many innovative projects and ideas which are reshaping how we travel.



For more information on RedCabin and its vision, please visit: https://redcabin.de/





