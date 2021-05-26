Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), has continued its global expansion, announcing today that it has officially opened a dedicated Russian entity.



This latest move follows an increase in demand for talent solutions in the country across multiple industries, including Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). With a registered address in Moscow and a dedicated team with the knowledge, experience and connections to support clients across the destination, this new Russian-based focus will allow the company to continue its international expansion.



Maxine Pillinger, Managing Director EMEA at AMS commented on the news:



“Demand for talent outsourcing solutions in Russia has been on an upward trajectory in recent years and as this increased – with more of our clients seeking support in the country – having a dedicated entity to support clients in the destination was a natural move for AMS.



“Data and employment compliance in Russia is particularly complex. There are a lot of labour restrictions and red tape employers are faced with, particularly when it comes to managing personal information, so it’s no wonder more organisations are seeking expert outsourced advice. While we’ve delivered solutions across Russia before, this dedicated team with on-the-ground knowledge allows us to support wider growth in the location and further expand our remit. This is just one of many planned stages of international growth that AMS is working towards and we’re excited to continue our expansion plans.”



About AMS



We are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organisations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services.



Our solutions are delivered by our 5000+ experts who live our passionate, bold and authentic values. Last year we placed 180,000 permanent hires and managed 26,000 contingent workers for our 180 outsourcing clients. And we advised many more organisations as trusted partners to help meet their talent objectives. The ultimate aim is to help our clients around the world, in over 90 countries, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse and differentiated.



We call this True Workforce Dexterity—and we’re here to help you achieve it.