Data plays an instrumental role in the accurate assessment, management and reporting of environmental, social and governance metrics

With increasing pressure on organisations to disclose and report environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance to shareholders, investors and other stakeholders, concerns are rising*1 regarding a lack of rich, consistent data.



To address this Landmark Information is running a virtual conference and bringing together a panel of experts to discuss how ESG source data can best deliver accurate and standardised metrics and reporting.



The ‘ESG Data: Standardisation, Accessibility and Understanding’ virtual conference takes place on 24th June 2021 and considers the role of data in driving meaningful ESG insights and scoring, and the importance of standardisation in due diligence, measurement and reporting.



Delegates can take part in ESG workshops and live discussions, as well as hear from an expert panel of speakers, who will consider the common challenges facing firms in consistently measuring and managing ESG metrics.



They will also receive best practice examples of firms that have successfully standardised their ESG reporting, and have the opportunity to raise any questions with the speakers.



The keynote presentation is being led by Professor Robert Lee, who was the former Director of the Centre for Legal Education and Research at the University of Birmingham, where he specialised in the environment and sustainability. He has also acted as specialist adviser to the European Parliament, the European Commission, the House of Commons and the National Assembly for Wales.



Other speakers include Jeff Cohen, Director of Capital Markets Integration at SASB; Erik Nyman, Child Rights and Business Specialist at UNICEF; Paul Davies, Partner at Latham & Watkins; Ellie Reeves, Partner at Ashurst; Tim Clare, Director, Transaction & Corporate Services at Anthesis Group; and Doug Bryden, Partner at Travers Smith; and Chris Loaring, Managing Director at Landmark Legal.



Simon Boyle, Legal Director at Landmark Information said: “ESG is burgeoning in its topicality and we will no doubt see the continued adoption as the mainstream due-diligence trend for investment decision making. Data plays an instrumental role in the accurate assessment, management and reporting of environmental, social and governance metrics, and we are delighted to bring together a group of ESG experts to enlighten and inspire delegates.”



The conference takes place on 24 June 2021 from 1:30-4:30pm. To pre-register, visit https://go.landmark.co.uk/esg-data-event-registration.



• Keynote – A history of ESG data: its evolution and state of play in 2021; Professor Robert Lee

• SASB – The journey of data standardisation: Jeff Cohen, Director of Capital Markets Integration at SASB

o Environmental data – hosted by Landmark Information (Chris Loaring, Managing Director at Landmark Legal)

o Social data – hosted by UNICEF (Erik Nyman, Children's Rights and Business Manager at UNICEF)

o Governance data – hosted by a data partner TBC

• Overview of the data sets that drive RiskHorizon: Tom Venables, Lead Consultant at Landmark Information

• ESG Pioneers and Success Stories: Paul Davies, Partner at Latham & Watkins and Ellie Reeves, Partner at Ashurst

• Panel Q&A: As the demand for ESG reporting grows, there is a parallel urgency for the data behind an ESG score to be understood, and presented in a clear and standardised fashion that aids understanding and provides benchmarks for improvement.

o Chaired by Professor Robert Lee, Chair Landmark Academy

o Paul Davies, Partner at Latham & Watkins

o Ellie Reeves, Partner at Ashurst

o Tim Clare, Director, Transaction & Corporate Services at Anthesis Group

o Doug Bryden, Partner at Travers Smith



For more information regarding Landmark Information and the RiskHorizon platform, visit https://go.landmark.co.uk/risk-horizon-esg-management telephone 03300 366000 or follow the team on Twitter.



About Landmark Information Group:

Landmark Information Group uses data and technology to help customers in the residential and commercial property industries streamline their operations and reduce risk. It combines complex property and environmental data into sophisticated risk models and solutions to enable customers to make smarter decisions, and build workflow solutions that allow customers to carry out tasks more efficiently and effectively.



Landmark Information Group has long-standing partnerships with customers in the mortgage lending, surveying and conveyancing markets, as well as in land acquisition, property development, estate agency and insurance. The business takes an entrepreneurial approach that fosters constant innovation, growth and talent development across the organisation. Landmark Information Group is an international business which is headquartered in the UK and is part of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT).



Visit http://www.landmark.co.uk/ or follow Landmark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LandmarkUK



