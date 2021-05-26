* New premium selection allows Genesys customers to implement PCI Pal’s secure payment solutions at optimum pace *



PCI Pal® – the global cloud provider of secure payment solutions for business communications – has announced its secure payment solutions are now available as a premium Client Application on Genesys® AppFoundry. With this new premium classification, PCI Pal is now available natively within Genesys Cloud as an Interaction Widget.



Genesys AppFoundry is one of the largest marketplaces focused on customer experience solutions globally. It allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees, and optimize their workforce.



PCI Pal is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss. Its secure payment and data protection solutions can be used across any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact centre from anywhere in the world.



“With COVID-19 introducing new security risks and challenges, it is imperative that Genesys customers have access to additional options to ensure secure and compliant payments,” said Darren Gill, Chief Revenue Officer, PCI Pal. “With our new premium AppFoundry membership, Genesys customers can ensure they’re in compliance with the highest standard of payment security with reduced achievement times for the fastest delivery.”



PCI Pal has been an AppFoundry partner for a number of years and was named the EMEA AppFoundry Partner of the Year by Genesys in 2019. It supports Genesys in delivering payment security solutions to its customers worldwide. With this AppFoundry premium membership, PCI Pal is now available as an Interaction Widget within Genesys Cloud, empowering a number of additional new benefits for Genesys customers, including:



• The ability to integrate billing and desktop environments to PCI Pal while utilizing the Genesys Cloud integration.

• Increased delivery velocity of PCI Pal’s security solutions, leading to improved time-to-compliance times for PCI DSS accreditation in customer engagement environments.

• Access to all PCI Pal’s current product suite providing secure payment solutions across all voice and digital channels.



PCI Pal’s solutions are available with Genesys Cloud™, a unified, all-in-one customer engagement and employee collaboration platform that is easy to use and quick to deploy. A true cloud offering, Genesys Cloud is flexible, open, feature-rich, and built for rapid innovation. PCI Pal is also available for Genesys Engage in both on-prem and cloud variants.



To learn more about the specific features and benefits of PCI Pal solutions, visit the Genesys AppFoundry today: https://appfoundry.genesys.com/filter/genesyscloud/listing/2....



For more information on PCI Pal visit www.pcipal.com, call +44 207 030 3770 to arrange a demonstration or follow PCI Pal on Twitter.



ends





Notes to Editors:



About PCI Pal:

PCI Pal is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss.



Its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact centre.



PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the worlds' leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers.



The entirety of the product-base is available from its global cloud platform hosted in Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), with regional instances across EMEA, North America, and ANZ. PCI Pal products can be used by any size organisation globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.



For more information visit www.pcipal.com.



Editor’s Contact:

Peppa Sheridan, Peptalk Communications

+ 44 (0)7725 121189 // peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk