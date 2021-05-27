Amid the pandemic, IT leaders from across the public sector had to quickly respond to ensure they were fully equipped to continue serving the public

PCI Pal® – the global cloud provider of secure payment solutions for business communications – has been invited to speak at this year’s SOCITM President’s Week 2021 conference, to discuss its collaborative work with Partner, 8x8, on a recent project with Liverpool City Council.



Phil Jude from PCI Pal will be joining Alison Hughes from Liverpool City Council and 8x8’s Market Intelligence Director, Chris Marronto discuss the challenges and opportunities of enabling a cloud contact centre, sharing lessons learned on empowering an agile workforce and securing payments remotely



SOCITM is the professional network for leaders engaged in the innovation and modernisation of public services. Each year, the SOCITM President’s Week brings together experts from across the IT and communications industries to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities facing public sector organisations.



Jane Goodayle, SVP Global Marketing , PCI Pal said, “Amid the pandemic, IT leaders from across the public sector had to quickly respond to ensure they were fully equipped to continue serving the public, within the boundaries set by the various national lockdowns. This has led to a digital communications revolution with significant adoption of cloud-based communications.



“We are delighted to have been invited to participate in the SOCITM President’s Week alongside our partner 8x8 and Liverpool City Council, where we can discuss the topic of reimagining how we communicate with the public via cloud contact centres and an agile workforce. Ultimately, having the right technology and security solutions in place are key to maximising performance while also remaining fully compliant.”



To find out more about the SOCITM President’s Week virtual conference, visit https://socitm.net/events/presidents-conference-2021/.



For more information on PCI Pal visit www.pcipal.com, call +44 207 030 3770 to arrange a demonstration or follow PCI Pal on Twitter.



