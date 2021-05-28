save 10% on this awesome gift for the most important man in your life

With 2021 set to be the year of the BBQ, the MEATER Plus smart wireless meat thermometer will ensure meat is succulent, safe to eat and perfectly cooked each and every time. Use DAD10 at the checkout to save.



Is your Dad a cooking fanatic or a pro at all things BBQ? Does he use lingo like ‘reverse seared’ and ‘sous vide’? Maybe he simply likes to dabble in a traditional recipe now and again? Whichever it is, the MEATER Plus could be the perfect gift this Father’s Day. The MEATER Plus is a helping high-tech hand to ensure open-air culinary endeavours and indoor cooks end in juicy, tender, mouth-watering results.



The MEATER Plus wireless meat thermometer takes all the guess work out of cooking meat and fish to absolute perfection. It’s simple to setup and simple to use – even non-techy dads will find using it a breeze. The MEATER Plus provides a smart guided cook system which will ensure satisfying, safe-to eat results, each and every time, and can be used with a large selection of meats and fish, from chicken and ribeye to salmon.



This feature-rich meat thermometer even lets your dad kick back and relax while his meat is cooking, so he can get on with all the things he enjoys, whether that be a bit of gardening, or tinkering with a project in his shed. MEATER Plus does all the work, providing estimated cooking times, monitoring the meat whilst cooking and even sends alerts and notifies when the meat is cooked to perfection and ready to enjoy. Simply connect the MEATER Plus to any smartphone or tablet to make use of MEATER’s patented smart technology.



Using the MEATER+ meat thermometer:

- helps take away the risk of under cooked meat, one of the most common causes of food poisoning in the UK.

- ensures that meat is perfectly cooked to your preferred taste.

- saves money – dual sensors monitor the cooking temperature making sure you never burn and waste your expensive meat.



MEATER has celebrated over four million cooks from its users with numbers continuing to grow every day. Check out @MEATERmade, the possibilities are endless.



The MEATER Plus is available from MEATER priced at £99. Up until 20th June, you can save 10% on this awesome gift for the most important man in your life, using code DAD10 at the checkout.



ABOUT APPTION LABS LIMITED

Apption Labs was founded in January 2015 by Joseph Cruz and Teemu Nivala with more than 30 years’ experience in hardware and software engineering. At a joint barbecue, the two friends decided to take their problems into their own hands and no longer wait for someone else to solve them. This mentality is the driving force which is reflected in the corporate culture and enables progressive ideas, positive thinking and new innovations.



The company is headquartered in Leicester, UK and has offices in Los Angeles, USA and Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company's multi-continental background enables it to develop products with the right functionality through insights and feedback from consumers from different cultures around the world. The MEATER was developed with a crowdfunding budget.



MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods. For more information, please visit http://www.meater.com.



