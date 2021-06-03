LONDON (3 June): National Geographic Traveller Food’s new issue brings the flavours of Italy to you this summer, with seven mouth-watering snapshots of Italian cuisine from seven true afficionados. The magazine’s cover story sees some of the most respected chefs and food writers single out the dishes, ingredients and regions that keep their passion for Italy alive, from Tuscan olive oil and Amalfi lemons to freshly cooked anchovies and Vesuvian tomatoes.



In the Summer edition of this special-issue series, out now, Giorgio Locatelli shares his love for the Sicilian speciality pasta con le sarde; Angela Hartnett picks out six unmissable dishes from Emilia-Romagna; Rachel Roddy meets a pecorino cheese producer in Lazio; and Francesco Mazzei talks the flavours of Puglia.



Glen Mutel, editor of National Geographic Traveller Food, said: “Whatever your relationship to Italian food — whether you’re a dabbler, an enthusiast or an authority — there’s always more to learn. Its story is different every time it’s told, and no matter how comfortingly familiar it feels to us here in the UK, there are just too many wondrous ingredients, local specialities and variations on tradition for it to ever feel stale.



“Which is why, this summer, we’re serving up a grand Italian feast, taking in seven of the country’s most exciting culinary regions — and giving our readers a chance to fall for this extraordinary cuisine all over again.”



Also in this issue, we explore the five miles of wine tunnels and bodegas beneath the Spanish town of Aranda de Duero, experience the joys of sake in Japan and meet the shepherds making smoked cheese in the mountains of southern Poland. There’s all this, plus the culinary highlights of Mexico City, Florida Keys and the Ghanaian capital, Accra.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruction: Peking duck — the illustrious past of a Chinese classic

• Recipe Journal: Four barbecue dishes from around the world

• My Life in Food: Musician Sean Paul on pan chicken and poisonous puffer fish

• Five ways with: Chef and restaurateur Jacob Kenedy on how to make the most of anchovies

• Try it Now: British oysters are delicious, abundant and increasingly affordable

• Make Perfect: Tips for perfecting spanakopita

• The Pioneer: Minnesota-based chef Sean Sherman on creating dishes that pay homage to his Native American heritage



Fast facts

Issue 12

On sale date: 3 June 2021

Price: £4.80

National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for its consumers — and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as it does so. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



