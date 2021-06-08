I only ever sought out my next gambling session. My oasis was the online gambling experience in which my next win would rectify my huge losses.

David Bradford and his son Adam have today launched BetProtect, to support the industry’s drive for increased player protection and safety which is based on the Bradfords lived experience and linked to extensive industry research



The mobile web app aims to enhance player interaction whilst creating an engaging “take a break” facility. Bet Protect is built to deliver on the industries and regulators challenging expectations which has led to a leading product design created in conjunction with specialist therapists, counsellors as well as the input of those with lived experiences. It delivers on the requirements and expectations to provide self-help tools, safety messages and an informative and engaging ‘time out’ zone for all players who use licenced operators’ gambling products.



The tool, which is powered by Gibraltar-based safer gambling consultancy Crucial Compliance, includes a comprehensive business intelligence system which will enable operators to map and measure common consumer issues and hot topics for support, to inform safer gambling strategies and help tailor customer interventions. The priority message of Bet Protect is to take a break, consider their own behaviour and engage with a platform away from gambling.



The product is accessible for web and mobile devices and includes localised content for international territories such as the UK, USA and Europe with local translation available. Its unique positioning as a live integration with operators websites enables anonymous analytical data to be gathered to ensure optimisation of the product for consumer benefits whilst also allowing all users to keep track of their BetProtect activity in a personalised environment. As is required and expected of any Safer Gambling Product, it has also been peer reviewed by a group of specialist addiction counsellors.



David Bradford today commented: ‘As I never believed I had a gambling problem I never sought help in any form. On reflection I needed intervention from a trusted source. My trusted friend was my computer where I submerged myself into the gambling experience. Only on very few occasions did I feel I needed help but for sure on any of those rare moments there was no life raft to guide me and indeed support me - hence I drowned in my delusional world and nobody was listening.



Using my experience and that of others, we have produced an ever attentive tool called BetProtect.

No other support tool existed back at the height of my gambling and solace was always to play more and more. BetProtect is available now to encourage a pause for thought in the journey and furthermore an invitation to explore the products within such that it would be my best friend without judgement. Nothing was available in my darkest moments until now.’



His son Adam said: ‘BetProtect is an opportunity for the industry to put its best foot forward in providing additional safety messaging and a safe space for people to take time out at any point in the customer journey in an accessible way. We know there is no one silver bullet to completely minimising gambling-related harms but in the suite of tools and offerings the industry presents to its users, we see this software as an effective part of that portfolio. We are looking forward to working with operators on implementing the solution for their customers to suit their own customer journeys and responsible gambling tools.’



In 2014, David, now 64, was jailed for fraud after hiding a court case and crippling debts from his family. He had amassed hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of debt, including re-mortgaging the family home, all whilst a gambling habit escalated online to the point of him stealing from his employer. The hidden addiction was made clear to his family only once they were told he had been handed a prison sentence for his crimes. This story and the impact on the family was the inspiration for the Bradfords’ own awareness raising work and subsequent work with the industry to provide an extra layer of support to those at risk.



For more information and to book a demo of the software, please visit www.betprotect.co.uk.