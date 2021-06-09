The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has welcomed the confirmation today that a new workers’ watchdog will be created to protect the rights of UK workers.



Tania Bowers, Legal Counsel and Head of Public Policy at APSCo commented:



“This introduction of a Single Enforcement Body (SEB) within BEIS is a step that APSCo welcomes and has been calling for as part of its engagement with BEIS and HMRC for some time now. However, we will continue to reiterate the message in our initial consultation response that the Body should be driving better collaboration with HMRC to drive better, more appropriate regulation of umbrella companies, particularly in light of the roll out of Off-Payroll. It is also crucial that this watchdog promotes strong supply chains with worker protection and a fair apportionment of regulatory burden and contractual risk.



“While workers’ rights absolutely need to be protected, there are some more at risk than others. It’s important that in preventing the exploitation of workers, those less at risk of unfair employment practices aren’t disadvantaged due to a blanket approach to employment regulation.



“As we recover from the pandemic highly skilled contracting will become more important than ever to UK productivity. Therefore, it is critical that highly skilled, experienced contractors are clearly differentiated from vulnerable workers and agency workers, to avoid an unnecessary increase in regulation affecting the professional recruitment sector.



“APSCo will continue to work closely with BEIS, HMRC and the new Workers’ Watchdog to ensure regulation is appropriate and guided by the recruitment industry.”



