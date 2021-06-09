DC construction in Europe is booming with the 1st Phase of build outs to appear during 2022 up by 60% on the previous year

Datacentrepricing specialists in Data Centre research worldwide, has today published a new forecast for Data Centre Developments in Europe.



About the report, called Data Centre Developments in Europe – 2021 onwards uses information on 105 projects collated by DCP on key new third-party Data Centres planned across seventeen (17) European Countries.



This report finds that there will be approximately 1.6 million m2 of potential raised floor space under development with over 2,900 MW of power when complete. DCP calculates that the project capex will total around Euro 12 billion in total.



From the research, datacentrepricing highlights the following key trends:



• The UK sees the highest number of new Data Centre projects with twenty-two - followed by Germany with fifteen and now Spain with ten, followed by France and Italy with eight facilities.



• In some markets the amount of new Data Centre capacity could be transformative with Portugal’s potential Data Centre space growing by 410 per cent and Ireland’s growing by 127 per cent (based on the announced new space build outs with planning permission) and Norway’s growing by 101 per cent.



• A number of new large start-up Data Centre Providers are entering the European market, backed by large private groups. An example is SINES 4.0, a new campus Data Centre development in Portugal, which if completed, will become the largest campus in Europe with 450 MW of power. SINES 4.0 is being supported by investment groups Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP (US) & Pioneer Point Partners (UK). Both investment funds are also financing the roll-out of Echelon Data Centres in Ireland (with up to 400 MW of power). The level of investment funding from private equity funds allows for more speculative large-scale Data Centres to enter the European market.



• A focus on new markets for Data Centres: Over the last six-month period to the end of June 2021, there has been a move in Data Centre investment away from the traditional FLAP (Frankfurt, London Amsterdam & Paris) markets - which have previously attracted the majority of Data Centre investment – to smaller Tier II markets including Portugal (Lisbon & Sines), Spain (Barcelona, Bilbao & Madrid) as well as other city markets -including Dublin, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin & Vienna.



• " DC construction in Europe is booming with the 1st Phase of build outs to appear during 2022 up by 60% on the previous year". Compared with 2019 to 2020 the number of new Data Centre projects from 2021 to 2022 have increased by 60%.



• The growth in new facilities in Europe reflects the spread of Data Centres to smaller metro markets in Europe who are now catching up with the larger FLAP markets with large campus developments. The relative lull in Data Centre investment in 2019 to 2020 a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in new projects scheduled to start from 2021 and 2022. DCP will continue to track these new developments.



[The Asia-Pacific version of the Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific – 2021 onwards has identified 50 new projects. Anyone purchasing the European version can get the Asian version for only an additional GBP 200.]

