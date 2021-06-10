Many women get vaginal dryness at the menopause – it can be uncomfortable and embarrassing, causing itching, soreness and burning sensations. If it causes pain during sex, this may affect relationships too. Fortunately, effective treatments are available.



In the Spring 2021 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dr Nuttan Tanna, pharmacist consultant in women’s health, talks about the signs and symptoms of vaginal dryness and the best way to treat it – from self-help measures to oestrogen medicines.



“Many women with vaginal dryness suffer in silence, too embarrassed to speak to their GP,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “It’s a case of finding the right treatment for your specific symptoms. Some of these can be bought from a pharmacy, but others need to be prescribed.’



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and is not sponsored by any companies. It provides impartial, easily understood information to women, men and healthcare professionals. The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Other articles in the Spring 2021 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include plant oestrogens (phytoestrogens), insomnia at the menopause, and menopause relief through your pharmacy, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars.



The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master's degree in health promotion. Her daughter, Victoria Goldman, the editor of the newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master's degree in Science Communication.

The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

