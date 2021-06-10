We are proud to announce that Fibre Marketing has been confirmed as the primary sponsor of Cheltenham’s local safeguarding team. Cheltenham Local Safeguarding Team has been working alongside Gloucestershire Constabulary and Cheltenham Borough Council to produce innovative and robust safeguarding solutions for Cheltenham’s evening and night-time economy.



Cheltenham Local Safeguarding Team is one of the UK’s leading safeguarding and welfare providers. They are fully supported by the local emergency services and have been ensuring the safety of young adults in the town since 2015, saving over £1 million in emergency services costs.



Cheltenham Guardians’ founder and Operations Director, Terry Howard, said, “We are very excited that Fibre Marketing has chosen to share our journey as our primary sponsor.



The support we receive from the community we serve has been a crucial component in our success. It was clear from the outset that Fibre Marketing was the perfect corporate partner for us as we expand service capabilities of the organisation. Fibre Marketing emanate an infectious fresh and dynamic energy very similar to our own and it is a pleasure to have them on board.



We very much look forward to the relationship with Fibre Marketing developing further and deeper and we are very grateful for their ongoing support.”



Fibre Marketing provides engaging, innovative, and creative solutions to onsite marketing and online content creation, operating on a local, national, and international level to enhance a business’s online presence and search engine rankings. They have recently been shortlisted for three categories at the Global Search Awards, run by We Are Search.



To find out more about the work we do, or how we can help your business, email us at info@fibremarketing.co.uk or call the team on 01242 898401.