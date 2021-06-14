Launching today Forever Aloe Mango adds a tropical twist to Forever Living’s line of delicious aloe vera drinks.Forever Aloe Mango features all the benefits of Forever’s flagship Forever Aloe Vera Gel with 86% pure aloe vera and an extra kick of flavour from natural, tropical mango puree. Mangoes are full of nutrients and contain important vitamins like vitamin C. The fruit used in Forever Aloe Mango is harvested at peak ripeness to ensure the rich flavour.



Aloe vera has natural cleansing abilities that helps your body absorb nutrients. The unique polysaccharide, acemannan, and other nutrients in aloe help support digestion and the immune system.



Like all of Forever Living’s aloe vera gel drinks, Forever Aloe Mango is aseptically processed allowing the formula to remain free of added preservatives and packaged in Tetra Pak packaging made with 100% recyclable materials to ensure that you can enjoy the fresh taste of aloe vera gel with all the potent properties of aloe - just as nature intended.



There are now four different aloe vera drinking gels to choose from and enjoy. Forever Aloe Mango, Forever Aloe Vera Gel, Aloe Peaches and Aloe Berry Nectar, all with high concentrations of hand harvested aloe vera, from Forever’s own aloe farms ensuring quality and freshness in every carton.

About Forever Living

Forever owns and manages all of its product development activity and manufacturing using the finest ingredients ensuring premium products that are of the highest quality. Forever is so confident about the quality that all its products are backed by a 60-day money back guarantee.

Founded in 1978 by CEO Rex Maughan, Forever is the world’s largest grower and manufacturer of aloe products. With headquarters in Scottsdale Arizona, the company operates in over 160 countries. Its extensive product range includes aloe vera-based drinks, sports and nutritional supplements, personal care and bee-derived products.