The Trump series is the first to be released in new ‘Heroes and Villains’ collection.



- Online exhibition: The Trump series, 14 June 4-5pm BST on Terra Virtua Twitch channel

- Auction: to start at 5pm and run for 72hrs on Terra Virtua's website



Artist Jim Wheat will release the entirety of his new crypto-art collection, ‘Heroes and Villains’, on NFT marketplace Terra Virtua. The ‘Donald Trump’ series will be the first to drop via an online exhibition on 14th June - Donald Trump’s actual birthday.



There will be 3 versions of the artwork available.

- The first will include 12 different colour variations with animated dollar signs and Bitcoin coins - 10 mints per version

- The second will include crypto variations each with various animations - 5 mints per version

- The third will include crypto versions with added sound-bites from a Trump impersonator - 1 mint per version



This release is the first of several planned. On the 5th of the next three months (July, August, September), Terra Virtua will host exhibitions for artwork featuring people from the ‘Heroes and Villains’ collection. The collection will feature a number of well known names such as Jordan Belfort ,the real wolf of Wall Street, and Lewis Hamilton, as well as everyday people.



To conclude the collection, Jim’s 50th NFT Coffee Table Book will be released on 5th October, to celebrate Jim Wheat’s milestone birthday. The NFT book will contain the entire collection of all 20 Heroes and Villains, also available in 3 versions. Differences include a video introduction by Jim in place of the text in the standard version and exclusive content such behind the scenes printing process and close ups of the physical pieces.



Jim Wheat said: “It’s so exciting to be able to release my artwork as NFTs for the first time with Terra Virtua. My artwork is all about expressing myself and being able to animate certain elements really helps bring my creations to life. I’m hoping that through NFTs, art becomes more accessible for all and I’m fascinated to see what the future holds for the industry!”



Jen Naiff, Head of Marketing and Digital Growth at Terra Virtua said: “We’re thrilled to showcase not only the ‘Trump series’ but Jim Wheat’s entire new collection. Jim’s whole ethos is about creating art for disruptive times and those times are happening now as NFTs continue to disrupt the way we create, consume and think about art.”



Find out more about Jim Wheat’s upcoming auction, here.





About Jim Wheat

Artist Jim Wheat founded dollarsandart in 2011 initially as an outlet for expression during a rather testing and challenging time.



The Dollarsandart project started when Wheat began to collect $1 bills he had signed by celebrities he collaborated with and got to meet. Among the big names he has met are Donald Trump, “Wolf of Wall Street” Jordan Belfort, pro boxer David “The Hayemaker” Haye, and horse racing legend AP McCoy.



Wheat’s art pieces always include $1 bills and every day materials sought to challenge our values and what money really means to us.



About Terra Virtua

Terra Virtua is an entertainment-focused collectibles platform. Using blockchain technology, it provides utility by allowing collectors of digital assets to display and interact with their virtual goods in Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and in 3D on PCs.



Leveraging the latest in mobile and gaming technologies, their mission is to engage and connect fan-based user communities.



