Through our work with Solace, we co-created a first-of-its-kind solution, providing a new kind of service booking experience for consumers

Event-driven architecture technology adds data horsepower to innovative smart car platform



London, 15 June 2021 - Solace announced that global automotive technology company, Keyloop, has chosen the Solace PubSub+ event-driven architecture to create its cutting-edge In-Car Booking System proof of concept, which connects car drivers, retailers, dealerships and manufacturers across the world.



Keyloop is a leading global provider of software solutions to the auto retail industry, serving approximately 18,000 dealer sites and most automotive manufacturers, in 100 countries. Keyloop’s mission is to create technology that connects and advances the automotive retail industry.



Keyloop’s innovation lab, based in Reading, UK explores emerging areas including digital identity and in-vehicle platforms. One of the prototypes being tested includes an in-car service booking app. This app was designed to connect a driver with service and repair centres in real-time. For example, if a driver is notified of a fault or an upcoming service during a journey, the app would display availability and pricing for required work, allowing the driver to book an appointment quickly and easily at a repair centre of their choice.



Keyloop sought real-time integration capability for transferring telematics data from the car and sharing it with many different dealerships and their technology systems, It chose Solace to power the data movement that serves as the backbone of the prototype.



Keyloop successfully deployed Solace’s event broker technology in April 2021. The company believes Solace’s flexible, cloud-based technology will facilitate future infrastructure benefits, with seamless connectivity allowing additional functionality to be onboarded in the future.



Baljit Bamrah, Innovation Director at Keyloop, commented:



“At Keyloop, we are keen to explore the possibilities for connecting in-vehicle platforms with our systems. Through our work with Solace, we co-created a first-of-its-kind solution, providing a new kind of service booking experience for consumers from within the vehicle, as well as giving manufacturers greater visibility over car owners maintenance needs.”



Mike Hayward, Account Director at Solace, commented:



“We are delighted to welcome Keyloop to the Solace family. The ability to share information and events in real-time with car manufacturers and dealers can enable unique insights that will help to create future efficiencies in all areas of the supply chain and manufacturing process.



“Keyloop’s innovative use of Solace technology coupled with their unrivalled experience and expertise in the automotive industry has created a unique proof of concept that could improve the service booking experience of drivers across the world.”



About Keyloop



Keyloop’s mission is to create and connect technology that advances the car buying and ownership experience in partnership with dealers and OEMs. It is a leading global provider of software solutions to the auto retail industry, serving approximately 18,000 dealer sites and most automotive manufacturers, in 100 countries. Headquartered in the UK, Keyloop also has operations across EMEA and Asia. For more information, please visit www.keyloop.com.



About Solace



Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at www.solace.com.



