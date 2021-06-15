The new digital media platform will be closely allied to the significant growth forecast for the industry over the next decade

London, 15 June 2021 – As global investment in the data centre and digital infrastructure sector gains

increased momentum, a new timely digital media platform has been launched.



Under the motto of “You Lead. We Report.”,

The Tech Capital is the definitive intelligence hub for all companies and players dealing in digital investment. As the focus of data centres evolves to land, property, digital parks and connected locations, site selection, investment and power, The Tech Capital will follow the story, but stray from the headlines, and engage with the real movers and shakers in this ever changing but

continuously exciting landscape.



The newly launched website provides daily editorial news coverage of global markets and movements with easy to access features, in-depth articles and analysis, opinion, video and podcast interviews with business leaders, and all the attributes expected of a premier publication.



“We are very excited to launch this new service focused on investment and the players in data centres, cloud, edge computing and digital infrastructure from fibre to towers, and the important Greentech dynamic,” commented João Marques Lima, editor and director of the group.



“The new digital media platform will be closely allied to the significant growth forecast for the industry over the next decade or more providing our readers and customers with valuable content as well as a great platform to engage with peers.”



With a market pool of an estimated 7 million executives engaged in data centres worldwide, The Tech Capital will feature a highly structured focus on investment, equity, finance, risk capital and the extensive properties, Greentech and renewable energy resources owned or operated by hyperscale, colocation and data centre providers.



“At The Tech Capital, we strive to be a better company for our co-workers, customers and partners, foster and encourage diversity and inclusivity, as our mission to provide authentic content and a genuine online experience to our global readership generates insight and information for the complex world in which they are engaged,” Lima added.



Visit www.thetechcapital.com for more and subscribe free to The Tech Capital’s newsletter to get the news as they break around the world.



The Tech Capital is a digital media platform providing valuable content and data covering investment and players in the global digital infrastructure sector. The Tech Capital operates from London with international correspondents and associates and will provide unique native digital experiences for its readers and customers.



Advertising on our website provides an important and direct channel of communication for anyone across the hyperscale and colocation industry who has a transactional interest, brand awareness mandate, or wishes to influence content and debate and reach a financially savvy and highly tech competent audience.



