Access Intelligence Plc, (AIM:ACC) the technology innovator delivering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for the global marketing and communications industries, has appointed Katie Puris to its Board as Non-Executive Director.



Puris is the Managing Director of Global Business Marketing for TikTok, where she leads a world-class creative marketing team and drives awareness of TikTok’s innovative digital marketing solutions that give brands and marketers the tools to be creative storytellers and challenge the status quo. Prior to TikTok, Katie spent 20 years in leadership roles at Facebook, Google and BBDO, building partnerships with the world's leading brands and agencies – ushering them into a new era of digital innovation and creating exceptional marketing content. Katie is a passionate learner and serves on the board of two education-based non-profits – the Windward School, supporting children with learning disabilities, and Hudson Link, providing higher education to incarcerated men and women.



This appointment comes at a time of ambitious strategic expansion for Access Intelligence. The Group successfully completed a £10m fundraise in December 2020, the proceeds of which are being used to develop the next generation of marketing and communications software for every major market around the world. Puris’s experience will help drive this growth and support the brand’s position in the US.



Puris joins Sarah Vawda, corporate development director for Johnson Matthey, who was appointed as Audit Chair and Non-Executive Director on the Access Intelligence Board in March.



JOANNA ARNOLD, CEO of Access Intelligence, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Katie to the Board at such an exciting time for Access Intelligence, as we create our new Board for the next stage of Access Intelligence’s growth.



“She embodies everything that we are building, having been on the cutting edge of how technology evolved the way that we connect and have conversations. She also has an incredible pedigree within the advertising and media industry, too.



“Katie has led the need for brands to create real-time engagement through authentic creative and content. Her ‘Don’t Make Ads. Make TikToks’ campaign is the epitome of this and the power of the creator economy that’s revolutionising marketing.



“Katie will join Sarah and the rest of the Board to bring knowledge and support as we continue to capitalise on this incredible opportunity.”



KATIE PURIS, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR of Access Intelligence said: “I am excited to join a group that so strongly believes in unearthing stories and narratives across communities and giving a platform to the people behind them. This vision not only resonates with my personal beliefs but has also served as a guide to my work over the course of my career.



“There’s a huge amount of ambition and opportunity within the market and I cannot wait to help the companies and teams achieve it.”