Just 12 months ago, we designed the model for reopening schools in September. Now, one year later, we are about to finish this first full school year with Covid-19. A year with enormous challenges that has required an extra effort from students, teachers, and school managers alike.



These past months have taught us many lessons. To review what has happened and to prepare us for the future, a new session of the RE.school GSA Forum will be held on the 21st and 22nd June. This free virtual forum is aimed at educationalists, school principals, headteachers and teachers of primary and secondary Education.



The RE.school GSA Forum 2021 brings together some of the brightest minds in Education and best practices to envision the future of schools. We combine keynote presentations with roundtables and interviews to address the major structural issues of the new educational paradigm:



• Which skills and competencies do our students need to develop for the future?

• How can we evaluate these skills objectively?

• What teaching and learning methodologies do we have available to us to improve learning outcomes?

• What type of teacher training is required to facilitate these changes?



Because, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that not only students must learn, but also teachers have to make an extra effort to adopt new systems with which they were unfamiliar with previously.



91% of teachers under more stress post pandemic

This is reflected in the global survey carried out by RE.school among teachers, which yielded very enlightening results: 91% of those surveyed claim to suffer much more stress now than before the pandemic, but only 61% felt sufficiently supported and prepared by the management of their school. In addition, 53% of teachers said they do not have enough tools and training to promote digital skills in their classroom, although all of them recognize the benefits that digital learning resources bring, especially to those students with special needs.



On the other hand, it is striking that the elements considered most important by schools do not coincide with the priorities of teachers. And, when asked about school dropouts, practically all respondents consider that it should be a priority for governments.



The Re.school GSA Forum 2021 will discuss, among other topics, the idea of a SMART school, language proficiency in students (considered a deficiency by a very high percentage of the teachers surveyed), the student evaluation assessment of 21st century skills, as well as teacher training.





Featured UK speakers:



Sarah Davies

E-ACT ROYTON AND CROMPTON ACADEMY

Author of Talking about Oracy which focusses on the development of effective communication beyond the parameters of the classroom. She is currently Associate Assistant Head Teacher and the Head of English at a secondary academy.



Jon Tait

ARETÉ LEARNING TRUST, UK

Deputy CEO and Director of School Improvement at the Areté Learning Trust in North Yorkshire, UK. Education author for Bloomsbury Education, blogger and speaker.



Features US speakers



Kevin Baird

ACHIEVE 3000

Kevin chairs the Center for College & Career Readiness, is the Chief Academic Officer at Achieve3000, and serves on the Board of NABU, partnering with the UN to improve global literacy.



Stephen Heppell

UNIVERSIDAD CAMILO JOSÉ CELA, SPAIN

Felipe Segovia Chair of Learning Innovation at UCJC. Global leader in the fields of Education Technology and physical learning space design. Founder of Heppell.net, a learning policy & project consultancy.



Naomi Harm

INNOVATIVE EDUCATOR CONSULTING

EdTech influencer, women in leadership strategist and entrepreneur. She has a passion and drive for instigating STEM innovation and future proofing educational leadership into all her professional learning offerings.



Nell K. Duke

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN

Professor of education and psychology focused on early literacy development, particularly among children living in economic poverty.





RE.SCHOOL GSA FORUM 2021

English edition: 21/22 June, 5-8 pm (UK), 12-3pm EST (US)

Agenda, speaker list and registration: https://re.school/en/events/2021/reschool-forum/

Spanish edition: 29/30 June, 6-9 pm (UK), 1-4pm EST (US)

Agenda, speaker list and registration: https://re.school/es/eventos/2021/reschool-forum/

For more information: https://re.school/en/



ABOUT

RE.school – www.re.school/en/about-us/

Re.school is an initiative driven by Sven Huber and Cristina Puig, two successful EdTech entrepreneurs. Covid-19 has triggered the greatest change of the modern era in the field of Education, exposing the fragility of the system and the need for urgent structural change. To find answers, we have to start #reThinkingSchools, with the ultimate goal of specifying a new model of schools and teaching that adapts to current times and advances alongside society.



Global School Alliance (GSA) – www.globalschoolalliance.com

The Global School Alliance has become a thriving online environment for exchange and collaboration between schools in 85+ countries around the world. We have grown the Global School Alliance community, successfully serving international, independent, special and state schools. Our varied programme of virtual conferences and webinars are recorded and shared with the whole community. The Global School Alliance is free for schools around the world to join and start connecting on our online platform.



