Fast-growing global tech company garners new investment as enterprise customers increasingly seek alternatives to disconnected tech stacks to power the hybrid workforce



LONDON – June 16, 2021 – Templafy, the leading content enablement platform that aligns workforces and helps people create on-brand, high-performing business content faster, today announced the closure of a $60 million investment, marking a significant milestone in its journey to pioneer the content enablement category and help enterprises connect their content across the tech stack.



The investment was led by Blue Cloud Ventures with participation from all previous investors such as Insight Partners, Seed Capital, Dawn Capital and Damgaard Company. This recent raise brings Templafy to a total of $125 million in funding as it races to fulfil its mission to ensure content like documents, presentations and emails can do its primary job for organizations: drive business.



“As the future of work unfolds, Templafy has a unique opportunity to redefine how enterprise organizations manage, produce and utilize business content like documents, presentations and emails,” said Jesper Theill Eriksen, CEO of Templafy. “We believe the hybrid workplace needs a tech stack that’s more integrated and intuitive; one that supports employees in their efforts to contribute high-value work, whether they’re in office or remote. Content enablement is emerging as a critical element to these tech stacks, and this recent investment supports our efforts in pioneering this category.”



“Templafy is solving an all-too-common, yet frequently overlooked problem for organizations: disconnected content,” said Mir Arif, Managing Partner at Blue Cloud Ventures. “While the term may be new, the problem itself is not. When company content isn’t integrated to the applications where employees work, organizations experience disconnected content which can cause several damaging issues including loss of compliance, a drag on efficiency and ultimately a negative impact on business performance. The ambition to solve disconnected content for all enterprises combined with a ripe market, an operationally strong team and a powerful, user-friendly platform makes Templafy an exemplary partner.”



This investment comes just 14 months after Templafy’s Series C round. As the world has navigated massive transitions in the workplace, Templafy has continued to see customers turn to content enablement as a solution, with 121% increase in net new ARR additions in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020 and quadrupling of the customer base since Q1 2020. Investing in a strong team has been central to the organization’s success, specifically with the key hires of Cynthia Stephens as Chief Financial Officer, Robin Stimac as Chief Product Officer, and an overall team growth of 68% since April 2020.



“We’ve seen Templafy’s technology step into an even more critical role for enterprises over the last year as everyone grapples with the right tech solution for the future of work,” said Jonathan Rosenbaum, Vice President at Insight Partners and Templafy board member. “The ability to ensure content actively contributes to business performance through a strategically constructed tech stack is what will set organizations apart when it comes to successfully transitioning into the future of work. We’re confident that Templafy is changing the status quo of the business tech stack and this added investment is representative of those beliefs.”

About Templafy

Templafy is pioneering the content enablement category with a first-of-its-kind infrastructure that actively accelerates business performance with connected content. Unlike existing solutions, Templafy is embedded in company-wide workflows, going beyond simple content management to serve teams exactly what they need, when and where they need it within the applications they already work in, while allowing organizations to effortlessly govern content and track performance. Essential to business enablement and embedded in every employee’s workflow, Templafy’s platform enhances the end-user experience, aligns workforces and enables people to create on-brand, high-performing business content faster. A seamless future of work relies on content enabled by Templafy.

Founded in Denmark in 2014, Templafy is a global organization with offices in six major business hubs such as New York, London, Copenhagen and Sydney. Templafy supports over 2.8M users and enables over 600 enterprise customers like KPMG, IKEA, and BDO.



About Blue Cloud Ventures

Blue Cloud Ventures (BCV) is a software-focused later stage venture capital firm based in New York City. The fund targets investments in leading SaaS, infrastructure and open source software companies. Some of BCV’s past and present portfolio companies include ApplyBoard, Aras, Arctic Wolf Networks, Clari, Cloudbees, Doctor on Demand, Druva, Iterable, NGINX, Pax8, Weave and Wrike. For more information on BCV and our portfolio companies, visit www.bluecloudventures.com.



About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.



