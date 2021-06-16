As demand for remote work and study sets in for the long-run, Trinity Business School launches ‘four years in the making’ Flexible Executive MBA, only weeks after unveiling new state-of-the-art ‘Matrix Room.’



With 80% online delivery, and 20% on-campus learning, the new Flexible Executive MBA will complement the existing Full-Time and Executive MBA programmes already offered at Trinity.



The two-year, part-time programme will welcome its first cohort in September 2021, with applications currently open, and will bring together students from around the world via the Matrix Room, a state-of-the-art interactive hub developed exclusively for the programme.



As Ireland’s first distance learning MBA, the Flexible Executive MBA reflects a period of significant growth for Trinity Business School which has seen the school gain Triple Accreditation and experience numerous rankings successes.



With Triple-Accreditation status, Trinity Business School is among the top 0.6% of business schools worldwide. As it stands, only a handful of schools included in the Financial Times’ 2021 Online MBA Ranking hold the same Triple-Accredited status.



The programme will also give students the option to choose from a number of elective modules, enabling those enrolled on the programme to tailor their education to meet specific career goals.



With an 80-20 percentage split in delivery, students will still retain the opportunity to study on-campus at Trinity Business School’s eco-friendly 80 Million Euro building in the heart of Ireland’s capital, Dublin, in which Trinity College Dublin’s ancient campus sits.



Facilitated by the Matrix Room, students will also be able to choose when and where they study, as all programme materials will be readily-available online. This reflects Trinity Business School’s awareness of the needs of today’s professionals. Professor Andrew Burke, Dean and Chair of Business Studies at Trinity Business School, says:



“With huge swathes of the world of work having gone remote due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the launch of our new Flexible Executive MBA is certainly timely. However, the reality is that this is four years in the making; having been prompted by growing trends in remote, flexible, juggling co-working parents and other new forms of working.”



Dr. Eimear Nolan, Director of the Trinity Flexible Executive MBA, adds:



“With a rapidly changing global environment it is becoming increasingly difficult for professionals to balance work and family responsibilities while ensuring they advance their careers. Our flexible Executive MBA program offers professionals an innovative, dynamic and highly interactive learning experience that fits around their hectic schedules.”



Working in high performance teams from around the world, students will explore a business issue thoroughly from multiple perspectives and create strategic recommendations drawing on the theories.



“A flexible workforce needs flexible education and many of tomorrow’s leaders who need an MBA are emerging from new types of career paths. So we decided to create a distance learning MBA for them which mirrors the project-based format of our on campus MBAs,” Burke says.



END/



For more information about the programme, you can visit the Trinity Business School website here: https://www.tcd.ie/business/mba/blended/



For further information, or to speak to Professor Andrew Burke, or Dr Eimear Nolan, contact Jonny Stone at jonny@bluesky-pr.com or call 01582 790704.