Arrow is very excited to be nominated as a finalist for The 2021 EMEA Inspiring Workplaces Awards for Inspiring Culture and for Inspiring Workplace of the Year.



The Inspiring Workplaces Awards exist to provide a platform to recognise great places to work and the roles within them. To shine the spotlight on inspirers who strive to deliver a better experience for their colleagues and a competitive advantage to their organization.



Whether it’s driving excellence through wellbeing, EX, culture change, diversity, innovation, technology, brand, leadership, communications or the overall organization itself there is a category for everyone.



Inspiring Workplace of the Year

Judges are looking for an organisation that demonstrates the most compelling and holistic approach to their strategy for inspiring their workforce and the impact it has had on both strategy and people across the business.



Inspiring Culture

The creation of a company culture is essential but far from easy and judges are looking at how companies have created an inspiring culture, brought staff together whilst improving their experience and the company’s performance.



Arrow developed strategies around our People, Processes and Technology which are centred around transparency of information, clear communication channels, a listening ear and acting on employees’ feedback.



Richard Burke, CEO Arrow Business Communications: “It goes without saying that 2020 was an unprecedented year with the challenges COVID presented. We won the Employer Brand of the year Award in 2018 for our #Arrowvison initiative which has gone from strength to strength.



We have long believed that the achievement of corporate goals and delivery of excellent customer experiece can only be achieved with engaged, dedicated and happy employees."



"I am both delighted and proud that Arrow has been nominated as a Finalist in these two awards, particularly given the calibre of entrants that includes many multinational companies. It is truly a reflection of many years of focus by people throughout our organisation and a great reward for all their efforts.”







About Arrow



Arrow specialises in telephony, data, IT and energy solutions for businesses. It offers a diverse product range ranging from collaboration, connectivity, cyber security and core business applications and services.



Arrow has nine offices, annual sales of over £52 million and 255 staff supporting a diverse range of businesses from entrepreneurs to national, multi-site organisations. Many of our customers purchase multiple products and services from us, choosing Arrow as their technology partner year after year. Learn more about the types of customers we support and the solutions we have implemented here.



Over the years, Arrow has kept pace with technology, working with ‘best of breed’ providers in order to explore, define and tailor market-leading solutions for businesses. Arrow has a number of strategic partnerships in place across the broader technology Marketplace.





