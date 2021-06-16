In honour of Thank You Day on the 4th of July Eflorist have announced they will be donating 10% of profits from sales of their Serenity bouquet online at Eflorist.co.uk. This will then be donated to NHS Charities Together to celebrate Thank You Day in the UK.



The idea for Thank You Day was created by a small group of people across the UK including the nurse who administered the first COVID vaccine. Since then, the day has received more support from the public and celebrities such as Gary Lineker and Bear Grylls. Eflorist have chosen one of their stunning summer bouquets with 10% of the price of the bouquet going to NHS Charities Together to support this campaign.



The Serenity bouquet is available on the website and comprises of peach avalanche roses, pink aqua roses and mix of chrysanthemums and spray carnations. Sending this gorgeous bouquet to someone you want to thank not only makes their day, but you will be contributing to a much deserving cause also. Thank You bouquets are available all year round on Eflorist.co.uk. To take part in the campaign or for more information check out the campaign website here. https://thankyouday.org.uk/ .



Chris Blunt, Campaign Manager at Eflorist, commented "We're really excited to be taking part in Thank You Day on 4th July 2021 and to be raising more money for NHS Charities Together. We've loved hearing our customers stories of how their friends, neighbours and family have helped them in little (and big) ways throughout the pandemic, and we know how important it is to send small gestures to show appreciation."



Eflorist also want to thank all the customers that helped raise £369,890 for NHS Charities Together urgent covid-19 appeal back in August 2020. £1 from every order placed on Eflorist.co.uk went towards the fund and the initial target of £100,000 was quickly superseded. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/efloristuk



Eflorist delivered their first bouquet of flowers in 1947 and haven’t slowed down since. Today they offer a convenient way to send beautiful flowers online, with same day and next day delivery of a range of courier delivered flowers that are in bud and will bloom in your recipients' home, as well as supporting the local high street with hand-crafted bouquets by over 1,500 florists. www.eflorist.co.uk







For all enquiries, please contact: jessica.hosegood@euroflorist.com