you won’t want to miss this rare opportunity to add MEATER Plus to your collection of culinary gadgets at such a low price

For a limited period, you can grab yourself a sizzling deal on this ultimate cooking tool. Get ready to enjoy all the benefits of the trendy, smart kitchen gadget that BBQ enthusiasts and cooking influencers are raving about.



Leicester, UK. 17th June 2021 – MEATER is pleased to announce that the MEATER Plus smart wireless meat thermometer will be available on Amazon Prime Day (21st June) with a substantial 30% discount. MEATER Plus helps you to achieve succulent, tasty meat or fish each and every time, and ensures that it is perfectly safe to eat without you having to carve into it to check. Whether you are a gadget loving BBQ chef or busy parent that loves to treat your family and friends to a perfectly cooked roast dinner, you won’t want to miss this rare opportunity to add MEATER Plus to your collection of culinary gadgets at such a low price.



Super smart, MEATER Plus is a desirable tech gadget that has its own app which features a smart guided cook system. It’s not complicated, so you don’t need to be tech savvy to use, but is feature-rich, so, plenty of possibilities to experiment with. Simply connect the MEATER Plus to any smartphone or tablet to make use of MEATER’s patented smart technology. You can then enjoy estimated cooking times, your meat being monitored whilst it is cooking, and alerts and notifications being sent to you when your meat is cooked to perfection and ready to eat.



With the MEATER Plus meat thermometer:



- You have the freedom to cook meat to your personal preference while ensuring it is safe to eat.

No more under or over cooked meat! You can achieve perfectly cooked meat every time.

- You can experiment with different types of fish and cuts of meat with confidence.

- Step away from the oven or grill! You can enjoy less time cooking / thinking about cooking, freeing up time to socialise, prep or simply relax.

- Save money – dual sensors monitor the cooking temperature making sure your expensive meat is never wasted ever again.



MEATER has celebrated over eight million cooks from its users with numbers continuing to grow every day. Check out @MEATERmade, the possibilities are endless.



To find out more about MEATER Plus, or if you miss the exclusive Amazon Prime Day discount, visit MEATER.



ABOUT APPTION LABS LIMITED



Apption Labs was founded in January 2015 by Joseph Cruz and Teemu Nivala with more than 30 years’ experience in hardware and software engineering. At a joint barbecue, the two friends decided to take their problems into their own hands and no longer wait for someone else to solve them. This mentality is the driving force which is reflected in the corporate culture and enables progressive ideas, positive thinking and new innovations.



The company is headquartered in Leicester, UK and has offices in Los Angeles, USA and Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company's multi-continental background enables it to develop products with the right functionality through insights and feedback from consumers from different cultures around the world. The MEATER was developed with a crowdfunding budget.



MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods. For more information, please visit http://www.meater.com.



Follow MEATER on Instagram @meatermade, like them on Facebook at @MEATER.



Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296