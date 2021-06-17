AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions) and Draken Europe are proud to announce a new partnership. AMS will provide a comprehensive recruitment service to Draken Europe, with the provision of end-to-end permanent hiring and contingent labour services. AMS also offers Draken Europe expertise on skills availability, market conditions, trends and insight to give a holistic view on workforce dexterity.



With a broad range of contracts delivered by Draken Europe, career opportunities are available for candidates from civil and military backgrounds. Both organisations are committed to diverse and inclusive hiring and have a shared passion for ex Armed Forces recruitment. AMS and Draken Europe are both signed up to the Armed Forces Employer Recognition Scheme, otherwise known as The Armed Forces Covenant, a pledge that acknowledges and understands that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economies and society they serve. In addition, AMS work in partnership with Recruit for Spouses, a social enterprise supporting and assisting military spouses into gainful employment.



Carole Wild, Client Operations Director at AMS said “I am excited to be working with Draken Europe. Our shared passion and engagement with the Armed Forces Covenant, plus AMS’ track record in hiring in the Defence and Engineering sector will result in a successful and sustainable partnership”



Sophie Lowton, HRVP at Draken Europe adds “this is the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship with AMS as a stand-alone Company and it will be great to build on the foundations of the work already undertaken as we move forward.”



Ends

Press contact

Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790705