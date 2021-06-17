Professional Development Institute (PDI) has won the Best Professional Training or Certification Program award at the 2021 SC Awards Europe

Professional Development Institute recognized for supporting continuous education for cybersecurity professionals during the COVID-19 Pandemic



London, June 17, 2021 – (ISC)² – the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that its Professional Development Institute (PDI) has won the Best Professional Training or Certification Program award at the 2021 SC Awards Europe. The award win was confirmed as part of the SC Awards Europe online ceremony on June 8, 2021.



(ISC)² established PDI in 2019 to deliver education opportunities beyond certification that keep cybersecurity professionals in step with the latest changes in the field. Member subject matter experts guide the development of PDI course material to ensure each course reflects the topical needs of practitioners. (ISC)² members and associates have logged over 60,000 completions across a portfolio of 40+ courses. More than 200,000 continuing professional education (CPE) credits awarded as a result. Over $20 million in equivalent professional development value has been provided in the past two years as a benefit of membership.



The award judges noted that PDI was “an impressive offering,” and that it served an important role during the current disruption. The judges added: “the training on offer meets the challenge of giving time-poor security professionals on-demand training that enables their professional development. This has enabled cybersecurity professionals all over the world to continue their professional development education throughout the COVID-19 pandemic”.



“The past year has highlighted the need for new, topical and accessible continuous education in the cybersecurity sector. With threats rising in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and new tools and tactics coming to the fore, online learning resources such as PDI have played an important role in supporting cybersecurity professionals,” said Mirtha Collin, Education Director at (ISC)². “We thank SC Media and the judges for recognizing PDI and the immense value it offers to our members and all cybersecurity practitioners.”



Winners in the Best Professional Training or Certification Program category were selected by a panel of cybersecurity practitioners, industry experts and business leaders from both the private sector and government agencies.



For more information about the Professional Development Institute and the library of courses on offer, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/development



