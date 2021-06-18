MOXY DEBUTS IN BUCKINGHAMSHIRE’S MILTON KEYNES



MILTON KEYNES, UK – June 18, 2021 – Moxy Hotels, Marriott International’s experiential hotel brand, today announced that it has opened Moxy Milton Keynes in the largest town in the county of Buckinghamshire, famed for the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The 210-bedroom hotel is conveniently located in The Hub, right in the heart of the fashionable central district, renowned for its trendy bars and cafes.



As each Moxy hotel opens, it brings with it a new theme as a nod to its locality and Milton Keynes will be no different. Just a few miles away from Silverstone Racing Circuit, the hotel has been given a motor-racing theme with a race track designed around the walls, a huge chandelier in the lobby in the shape of a Formula One track and stylised with racing graffiti and memorabilia.



Moxy’s signature playful touches can be found throughout the hotel. Upon arrival, guests will check-in at the ground floor bar where they will be greeted with a complimentary cocktail. The hotel’s lobby will offer fun games and activities as well as the high-tech ‘Now’ communal hang-out areas with chill-out zones for co-working and casual meetings. A series of DJs nights are set to bring the bar area alive, accompanied by hand-crafted cocktails and plates of tapas. For some added fun, guests will get the chance to race a Formula One remote controlled race car in the lobby.



The stylish and affordable bedrooms come equipped with the latest technology and furiously fast Wi-Fi. The hotel also has a high-tech meeting room, a 24-hour fitness centre for inspiring workouts and benefits from onsite parking for guests.



Taking the helm as Captain, Moxy Hotels’ take on a General Manager, is Leanne Roberts. Originally from Cambridgeshire, Roberts has been in the hospitality industry since the age of 17, working her way up the ranks in hotels.



Roberts commented; “I know Milton Keynes well and Moxy’s playful spirit and unconventional hotel experience will bring something completely new to the area that will appeal to guests, locals and residents at our location in The Hub. I’m especially proud of the team that have been brought on board, thanks to their wide ranging skill sets that will bring an approachable and fun guest experience.”



Donovan Sumner, Regional Director of Operations UK and Italy for Hotel Co. 51, the operating company for Moxy Milton Keynes, added; “We are really excited to bring Moxy to this town utilising Leanne’s local knowledge and experience to lead this stand out opening. The Hub is a great location and as always, we continue to push the boundaries of what guests expect. We always put a lot of thought into each hotel’s unique design theme, the technology available for guests as well as getting a great night’s sleep. As we carry on opening more hotels, it’s evident that we’ve got the formula right.”



Guests will be able to enjoy a fabulous promotional rate called ‘Stay Longer On Us’ that allows guests to save up to 30% the longer they stay. This promotion can be booked on Marriott.com/LTNOX.



For further information, please visit: https://www.marriott.co.uk/hotels/travel/ltnox-moxy-milton-k...







Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With more than 70 properties open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all – forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on Instagram. Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.





