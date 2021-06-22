We are therefore pleased to share a series of Data Insights Reports that provide valuable and revealing insights derived from our data

* Landmark Information’s new series of reports offers insightful round-up of property, environmental and land-based intelligence *



Data from the first in a new series of Data Insights Reports from Landmark Information has shown the broad extent to which flooding poses an ongoing threat across England and Wales.



The report provides land and property industry professionals with insightful snapshots of rich flood data to explain the true impact risk upon communities across the country. It highlights the local authorities that have the highest rate of properties located in Flood Zones 2 and 3, and reveals that 37 out of the 335 local authorities have at least a fifth of properties in Flood Zone 2 within their jurisdiction.



The report also identifies that more that 27,000 (6.7%) notable Listed Buildings are based in areas deemed to be at the highest Flood Risk parameter (3), in addition to almost 12% of all 200,000 Scheduled Monuments are situated in Flood Zones 2 or 3, which include highly notable buildings like the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Caerphilly Castle.



The new series of Data Insights Reports, which will be published every quarter, will focus on specific themes, from a review of planning updates and the local and national impacts, to uncovering information relating to a range of environmental hazards.



Chris Loaring, managing director of Landmark Information (Legal), said, “According to the Environment Agency, approximately one in every six properties in England are considered to be at risk of flooding. This is forecast to grow as climate change continues to translate into shifting impacts on both current and evolving land use.



“It is no secret that flooding poses a continued risk across our country – whether from surface water floods from heavy rainfall, groundwater flooding, through to coastal erosion and rising sea levels. It is something property professionals in all sectors need to be highly tuned to.



“We are therefore pleased to share a series of Data Insights Reports that provide valuable and revealing insights derived from our data and help better inform those working across the property industry who can benefit from a clearer view of the future.”



Landmark Information has an extensive wealth of data that is used across the property industry, every day, by developers, property lawyers, environmental consultants, estate agents, surveyors, architects and planners to help in confident decision-making and in transactions.



To access a copy of the Data Insights Report, visit: https://www.landmark.co.uk/news-insights/industry-reports/da....



For more information on Landmark Information, visit www.landmark.co.uk or call 03300 366000.



