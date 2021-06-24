The latest skincare buzz, Tolpa - is a new dermocosmetics skincare range for women and men launching this week in the UK. Tolpa is a comprehensive line-up of nature-inspired and dermatologically proven skincare products to deal with challenging skin issues. Tolpa has achieved cult status in Poland thanks to incredible consumer testimonials showcasing impressive results.

Tolpa addresses specific concerns including blemishes, acne, rosacea, oiliness and dehydration. The results are highly efficacious formulations, with active ingredients delivering tangible results without irritation. Tolpa formulations deliver comfort, with appealing fragrances, cooling effects and tone-evening benefits.



Tested under dermatologist-supervised conditions, on some of the severest acne, Tolpa delivers stand-out results with significant visible improvements in spot lesions and visible scaring.



In the UK, Tolpa has signed renowned consultant dermatologist, Dr Alia Ahmed, aka The Psychodermatologist, as an independent consultant.



Monika Thorne, Marketing Director, Tolpa said: “Tolpa lands in the ‘sweet spot’ between the natural and the scientific – benefiting from the best that nature has to offer with formulations that are rigorously lab and dermatologically tested. Tolpa is the number one brand in acne skincare in Poland where every minute more than one of the cult Tolpa Sebio 3 Enzyme Scrubs is sold. We are excited to be introducing this proven and adored range to UK consumers. Time-after-time Tolpa users share their before-and-after pictures with us and the beneficial results to their blemished skin are amazing.”



John Acland, Head of eCommerce and Category Trading, LloydsPharmacy said: “Skincare is an important category to pharmacy with many consumers choosing to visit a pharmacy for advice and products for their skin conditions. We are continuously looking for new, innovative solutions to help our customers manage their skincare needs and have been impressed by the success of Tolpa in Poland. This range has shown how dramatically it can improve the skin condition of those living with acne, blemishes and rosacea. In the UK, skincare has been one of the most resilient categories in 2020 – and the dermatological skincare market continues to gain share of total skincare year-on-year, showing an impressive 14% category share increase in 2020. (Ekimetrics 2020, Total UK Market). We look forward to seeing Tolpa play a part in that continued growth with LloydsPharmacy.”



Heroes include:

• Tolpa Sebio 3 Enzyme Face Scrub

• Tolpa Sebio Max Effect Gommage Exfoliating Mask with Silver

• Tolpa Sebio+ CICA Correcting Cream



https://lloydspharmacy.com/pages/tolpa - 23 June

LloydsPharmacy stores - 19 July

RRP GBP £8.99 - £12.99



