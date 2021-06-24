Turn the home into a stand out Christmas interior by mixing modern accents with traditional elements.



Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice (FurnitureChoice.co.uk), shares 4 clever tips to get a stylish Christmas look.



1. Add a stylish, contemporary twist to traditional elements



Going for a modern look does not mean letting go of the elements that make Christmas feel like Christmas. Keep hallmarks like the tree and gifts that make the home feel festive and seasonal. It is a balancing act between the fresh and the classic - look for ways to add a contemporary touch without diminishing the festive feel.



“The key here is in restraint,” advises Rebecca. “For instance, candles are a staple of the season, but rather than going all out with white or metallic candles, swap them out for an elegant dark hue. Snowflakes are also a popular choice during Christmas, but a star motif offers an updated take on the look.”



“And a Christmas tree is a must-have, so keep it modern by leaving out the tinsel and opting instead for minimal, metallic baubles - this allows you to have the best of both worlds: the tradition of a Christmas tree, with a fresh look.”



Consider the gifts that are displayed under the tree as well. Colour-coordinate them to match the rest of the home as an easy way to get a chic, coherent look.



2. Build upon the existing colour palette for a fresh and cohesive feel



Instead of piling on red, green and gold accents, work with the existing colour palette of the home. Develop the look from there to get a seamless, designer-led approach.



“Maintaining a similar colour theme allows you to create a look that feels personal and specific to your style and home,” says Rebecca. “And being comfortable with the colours also means you can go bolder with your decorations while still feeling like you. For instance, hanging stars and gold cushions add a lot of festive glamour, and in hues like black and silver, they also fit wonderfully into the rest of this modern industrial space.”



3. Combine cosy textures and polished accessories for an elegant look



Create a Christmas atmosphere through soft materials, warm lighting and hints of shine.



“A designer trick to getting this look is to layer in a variety of textures,” says Rebecca. “In this Christmas-ready dining room, knits and fur throws give a soft, cosy feel while rattan and oak furniture add warm tones. Lighting is hugely important too, and for a polished alternative to fairy lights, consider lights encased in a string of stars for a diffused, twinkly glow that maintains the look of your interior.”



Gold also adds a layer of sophistication and luxurious warmth to Christmas decor. “Gold and brass are great additions to a modern Christmas interior,” advises Rebecca. “But rather than going for the glitz and sparkle of glitter, opt for matte tones instead - you still get the extra shine and polish, but in a more subtle, elegant way.”



4. Style a Christmas themed coffee table for a touch of designer flair



Besides setting up a Christmas tree, decorate a coffee table as another festive feature in the home. Take the opportunity to add a stylish touch using modern colours such as black and gold.



“Black always gives a modern edge, and in a festive setting, it stands out even more,” says Rebecca. “It also pairs beautifully with gold to create a luxe look. For a touch of designer flair, we styled the black coffee table by grouping items together - fresh foliage and touches of gold give a festive feel, while candles add height and drama.”



ENDS



For more information or to contact our PR team, please visit our Press Centre.



About Furniture And Choice:



We’re a furniture company that helps you achieve stylish room ideas at feel-good prices. And we back it up with free delivery and free returns. And instant finance and UK customer service. And thousands of independent 5-star reviews.



We're Furniture And Choice and since 2005 we've made it easy to transform your home.



To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/