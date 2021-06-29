London/Singapore June 29th, 2021: GTR Ventures has agreed an equity investment in Fineon Exchange.



GTR Ventures (GTRV) is the world’s leading trade finance and supply chain venture building and investment company, while Fineon Exchange is the global marketplace for trade finance assets.



GTRV will work with Fineon Exchange by helping build its business globally and increase its connections within the international trade finance sphere. GTRV will leverage its access, network and marketing strength through its connection to Global Trade Review (GTR), the world’s leading news and events media company in the global trade, commodity, export and supply chain finance space.



Fineon Exchange connects businesses who have working capital finance needs, with a range of financial institutions seeking to insure and fund such assets. Its easy-to-use trading platform and associated reporting functions, democratises access to trade finance and enables counterparties to transact more efficiently.



Powered by artificial intelligence, Fineon’s secure and API-driven platform presents businesses’ trade finance requests in an optimal manner and maximises potential matches with funding partners, thereby enabling them and their advisors to manage their working capital needs efficiently. Funders are able to benefit from credit insurance to protect international trade payment facilities, general corporate loans and other financial assets against default.



Fineon Exchange’s chief executive officer, Dominic Broom, says: “This is an exciting development for Fineon Exchange. We are delighted to be entering into this partnership with GTRV, and on the back of their introductions, look forward to supporting more exporters, brokers and financial institutions with our unique service.”



Peter Gubbins, director of GTRV in London, says: “Fineon is a welcome addition to the GTR Ventures family of trade-related investments. We recognise the solid and experienced team behind Fineon, plus a strong mission to solve the funding and insurance gaps facing many exporters. By tying in with GTRV, Fineon instantly accesses the global target audiences it needs to connect with.”





About Fineon Exchange (Contact: sophiashepodd@gmail.com, website: https://fineon.net)

Fineon Exchange is the AI powered global marketplace for trade finance assets. The platform helps businesses to increase their global sales, optimise their working capital and minimise risk, by validating their trade finance requirements and matching them with the most appropriate funders and credit insurers to support their end-to-end financing needs.



The online marketplace simultaneously enables funders and insurers to access a range of high-quality assets in a secure and cost-effective manner. The platform’s market intelligence capabilities enable them to spot industry trends and enhance their trade finance portfolios. Fineon is headquartered in Luxembourg with offices in Lebanon and the UK.





About GTR Ventures (Contact: rsayer@gtreview.com, website: www.gtrventures.vc)

Based out of Singapore and London, GTR Ventures is the world’s leading investment and venture building platform dedicated to trade and supply chain. In exclusive partnership with Global Trade Review (GTR), the world’s leader in global trade and trade finance intelligence, publishing, news and events, GTR Ventures mobilises private capital for trade and trade finance, investing in and supporting the development of trade-focused fintech companies (tradetechs) while working with multiple stakeholders to integrate technology into trade. GTRV focuses on four main investment areas: transaction banking (trade finance, treasury, & cash), trade insurance & risk management, SME finance & supply chain and physical trade.



-Ends-