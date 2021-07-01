Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has confirmed that it has named 253 suppliers, including Krome Technologies, to be included on its latest £2bn Technology Services 3 (TS3) framework.



Surrey-based Technology Consultancy Krome has been named as one of the suppliers on the latest TS3 RM6100 framework agreement, enabling them to offer their technical expertise to a broader public sector customer base, whilst supporting Crown Commercial Services procurement processes and strengthening overall value and service offerings for its public sector customers.



Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.



Public Sector organisations able to utilise the framework include, central government departments, NHS bodies and local authorities in the UK.

The new Technology Services 3 framework, which commenced on the 16th June 2021 is the next iteration of the successful Technology Services 2 (TS2) framework, due to expire in September 2021. TS3 will run for a period of four years, with contract durations expected to last anywhere between two to seven years.



The Technology Services 3 framework enables public sector organisations to purchase Technology and Communication Solutions via named CCS suppliers, covering traditional Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services, from strategy through to transition and operational deployment, with suppliers being selected specific ‘lots’ for inclusion.



TS3 comprises of five lots in total, with suppliers being able to bid for opportunities within their allocated lots. Krome have successfully been named on Lot 3, Operational Services, estimated to be worth £940m.



Krome have specifically been named for:



Lot 3a) End User Services, including but not limited to:

- End user hardware and software support, incident management, reporting and analysis, dispatch of technical engineers; performing the technical support, planning, process management and administration of the service.

- End user computing and device management and deployment, supporting the full life cycle management of desktop, laptop, tablet, thin-client, hand held and peripheral assets.



Lot 3c) Technical Management, including but not limited to:

- Network Infrastructure Management, planning, delivering, operating, managing (including security), supporting and monitoring the on-premise local area network infrastructure (LAN) and/or its assets, The management of network hardware including routers, switches, fixed and wireless devices, fibre optic equipment, firewalls and Network Operations Centre (NOC).

- Hardware and Software Asset Management, helping customers to maximise the business value of technology and sourcing decisions with accurate accounting of technology asset lifecycle costs and risks. Identifying and eliminating unused or infrequently used assets.



The new TS3 agreement which includes a total of 253 suppliers, 64% of which are reported to be SMEs, creates a viable and efficient route for experienced small to medium-sized businesses, such as Krome, to support public sector clients.



Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer, Crown Commercial Service comments: “Technology Services 3 has been designed and developed using an extensive discovery and consultative process with many of our customers, suppliers, and partners. This framework truly reflects and represents their expectations and provides the platform for the country to build back better with the right mix of quality and innovative suppliers, including SME providers. This is another example of how CCS is putting customers at the heart of everything we do to help support the public sector to continue on its digital transformation journey.”



Sam Mager, Commercial Director at Krome Technologies stated: “We are delighted to have been named on TS3 framework. TS2 was hugely successful in assisting its end-users to collaborate with the right partners to meet their specific requirements. We are looking forward to contributing to the overall success of TS3 and continuing to support public sector clients to achieve the highest levels of success possible with their transformational initiatives.”



About Crown Commercial Service



Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.



To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk



About Krome Technologies



Krome Technologies is a technically strong, people-centric technology consultancy, focused on delivering end-to-end infrastructure solutions that solve business challenges. Krome Technologies work with small, medium and enterprise companies; assessing business objectives and implementing technology solutions and services that will help achieve them.



To find out more about Krome, visit: www.krome.co.uk



Contact:

Dee Mager, Marketing Director, Krome Technologies

dee.mager@krome.co.uk,

01932 232345